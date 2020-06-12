Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Taylor Ranch
14 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$870
1195 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$980
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Uptown
6 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Del Norte
51 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montogmery Park
10 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$910
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Nor Este
15 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1130 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$838
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Seven Bar Ranch
18 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1087 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Nor Este
7 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1031 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Jerry Cline Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
989 sqft
7801 Marble NE Unit 9 Available 07/01/20 FREE ALARM, CABLE AND INTERNET - The Q @ Nob Hill is the Place to Call Home! Apply online for FREE @ www.theQdifference.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
S Y Jackson
4 Units Available
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1088 sqft
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1032 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$709
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
$
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1081 sqft
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
1 of 85

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Manzano Mesa
12 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Fair West
32 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1252 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

