215 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM📍
You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.
We've got some good news. It's totally easy to find a great place to live in Albuquerque. There are a lot of available apartments, houses, and houses that have been transformed into apartments and the prices are amazingly low. While location is important (more on that later), Albuquerque is small enough that wherever you rent, you'll always be right next to the great outdoors. In fact, if you drive forty minutes out of town from anywhere in the city, you'll be in the middle of the desert. Another plus? When we say 40 minutes, we mean it. Albuquerque traffic is virtually unheard of (commuters rejoice!)
Albuquerque is divided into quadrants, bisected vertically by the Rio Grande river, and horizontally by the BNSF Railroad. The city is bounded on the east by the Sandia Mountains, on the north by Sandia Pueblo, and on the south by Isleta Pueblo. Suburbs like Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, and Belen all spread out from the west side of the city. Because Albuquerque is contained on three sides, the urban sprawl factor is low, and the city maintains a charming, small-town feel. Albuquerque has a super laid-back vibe, so the town can be separated into four swinging '60s sections: “Raise Your Consciousness (and Altitude),” “Get Groovy, Baby,” “I Dig It,” and “Be There or Be Square.”
Raise Your Consciousness (and Altitude): The Northeast The Northeast quadrant stretches from the University of New Mexico's campus, through swanky Uptown and the Balloon Fiesta Park, and finally butts up against the Sandia Mountains (the foothills area is called “The Heights”, and as the elevation rises, so does the price). This area is perfect for studious intellectuals, active retirees, and hardcore outdoors-y types. If you're moving to Burque to get in touch with nature, this is the area for you. You can go hiking, trail-running, mountain biking, and camping . . . then come home from your exhilarating day and easily go grocery shopping or attend night school. Prices vary quite a bit in this area depending on if you're renting a 2BR apartment near Central Ave. in the quite charming “University Ghetto” ($600), or if you're renting a 3BR house in the Tanoan subdivision in the “Heights” ($1250).
Get Groovy, Baby: The Southeast The bustling Southeast quadrant of Burque is the place to live if you're a boutique shopper, an urban walker, an avid chef, or a sports and music fanatic. Southeast Albuquerque is the home to Nob Hill which is a park, restaurant, and boutique-filled area, and is perfect for young or retired couples, as well as anyone who doesn't want to own a vehicle, because the “Rapid Ride” commuter bus rocks this area! Nob Hill also has the strongest late night scene in the city, but if all-night partying is your thing, Albuquerque may not be your place. The Albuquerque Sunport (that's “airport” to the rest of us) is here, and so are the Asian restaurants and shops (including a fabulous international market named Talin). All of Albuquerque's big concerts also come here; The Pavilion, Burque's largest music venue, is in this quadrant. Although Albuquerque has no professional sports teams, the Southeast quadrant holds all of Burque's sports venues, including Isotopes Park (yes, they were named after the team on The Simpsons). Rates vary here as well; a 1BR apartment closer to the center of town, near Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) would cost very little ($500), but just like in the Northeast quadrant, as you get closer to the mountains the rent goes up. A 2BR near the mountains in the “Four Hills” area would be pricier ($1350).
I Dig It: The Southwest Southwest Albuquerque, also known as the “South Valley” is a great option for people who want to get their hands dirty. If you love farms, open space, and want to be really close to some awesome CSA's, this is the place for you. The South Valley is a seriously rural area that's still in the heart of the city, and is home to some of the most traditional families, events, and foods in town. Because this is such a rural area, it's easier to find houses than it is to find apartments, but the houses tend to be very affordable, just like everything else in Albuquerque. A 3BR town-home in the historic Barelas neighborhood will take some saving for ($1250), but in the farmland, a 3BR “horse friendly house” on one acre won't cost much at all ($900).
Be There or Be Square: The Northwest The “North Valley” is great for cultured history buffs. Downtown is known more for its historic buildings than it is for its night-time party scene, but after dark the exterior of the downtown buildings are lit to create a beautiful nighttime view, and the theaters here are great. Downtown has some small music venues, and some college bars, but the restaurants and businesses tend to close after lunch, and the vibe is pretty mellow. Downtown is a wonderful place to live without a car, because it's the central hub for Amtrak, Greyhound, ABQ Ride (the city's bus system), and the Rail Runner commuter train. If you plan to go without a car though, know that there aren't any grocery stores downtown, and you'll have to use that public transportation to buy food. History buffs will love Old Town, which is Albuquerque's original central square. Old Town oozes charm, with its wrought iron lampposts and old-fashioned feel. If you like showing off your Victorian jewelry and clothing, and you frequently go out for high tea, Old Town is where you should be. The North Valley also holds the Bosque park preserve, and opens up to Albuquerque's suburbs, such as Rio Rancho. A 2BR loft apartment in Downtown won't cost much ($900), but for a 2BR in Old Town, all that charm will raise the rates ($1600).
What About Those East Mountains? The East Mountains area is also technically a part of Albuquerque, but they're separated from the metro area by the Sandia Mountains, resulting in about a twenty minute drive to the city. The prices are pretty steep in many areas of the East Mountains, and the snowfall level is much higher than the rest of Albuquerque, but if rural is your thing and you're one of the ones with dreams of hiking in your own backyard, we recommend giving some serious thought to the East Mountains. Warning though, many areas still don't have DSL access (we're talking log cabins here!) and you'd have to either deal with dial-up, or fork out some extra cash to get satellite internet. Active retirees love the quiet of this area, and with the only five-star rated golf club in the Southwest (Paa-Ko Ridge), the East Mountains are definitely a sweet-spot for many. Note that it's hard to find a small place to live in the East Mountains, and a 4BR will come with a big ticket ($2500).
If you're planning to move to Albuquerque with pets, you should know about the laws. Burque is a very “dog friendly” town, and there are a lot of dog parks and patios that welcome dogs. However, the city recently passed a law that requires pet-loving Burqeños (as the locals are called) to microchip and spay or neuter their dog or cat. If you don't wish to spay or neuter your pet, you need to obtain an “intact animal permit” from the city for a whopping $150 per year! If you're non-compliant with the law, and the pound picks up your pet, you're in for up to a $500 fine, or up to 90 days in jail! Albuquerque also limits the amount of pets you may own: you can have a total of six, with no more than four dogs. Most Albuquerque apartment complexes frown on tenants with larger dogs, so if you're looking to move with your beautiful Golden Retriever or your intelligent German Shepherd, you'll want to look for a house.
So, future Burqeños, you've already packed your backpack and strapped on your hiking boots. Now all you have to do is saddle up your Subaru Outback with those ski racks, grab your mountain bike, and start trekking toward your new campsite. We wish you the best. Just make sure to take full advantage of that shower!
June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month
Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
- While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Albuquerque’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Albuquerque renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...
Here’s how Albuquerque ranks on:
Apartment List has released Albuquerque’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Albuquerque renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "A couple of categories received above average scores, but many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Albuquerque include the following:
- Albuquerque renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Albuquerque were affordability and state and local taxes, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Albuquerque renters are safety and low crime (F), jobs and career opportunities (D) and social life (D).
- Albuquerque millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
- Albuquerque did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Oklahoma City (C+), Kansas City (B) and Raleigh (A).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Albuquerque’s easy to get around and has good shopping and entertainment." -Dale G.
- "I love the weather, food and affordability, but the crime rate is a concern." -Carmen B.
- "I like Albuquerque because there are lots of things to do and see. The mountains are beautiful, the people are nice, and there are plenty of places to explore." -Archie S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.