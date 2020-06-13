215 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Netherwood Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
Furnished Corporate-1/2 month free - The Q @Vassar is the Place to Call Home! This furnished corporate apartment features beautiful furnishings and housewares for every room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
La Sala Grande
6 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Nor Este
6 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,538
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1220 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
High Desert
34 Units Available
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,070
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Singing Arrow
8 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$774
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Jerry Cline Park
2 Units Available
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Uptown in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Highland Business
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1423 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$706
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Taylor Ranch
15 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
28 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$661
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$707
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$752
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.

Median Rent in Albuquerque

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Albuquerque is $724, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $887.
Studio
$563
1 Bed
$724
2 Beds
$887
3+ Beds
$1,292
City GuideAlbuquerque
"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Tingley Beach Park sculpture

Trees and picnic area at Roosevelt Park

Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque

Bumming Around in Burque

We've got some good news. It's totally easy to find a great place to live in Albuquerque. There are a lot of available apartments, houses, and houses that have been transformed into apartments and the prices are amazingly low. While location is important (more on that later), Albuquerque is small enough that wherever you rent, you'll always be right next to the great outdoors. In fact, if you drive forty minutes out of town from anywhere in the city, you'll be in the middle of the desert. Another plus? When we say 40 minutes, we mean it. Albuquerque traffic is virtually unheard of (commuters rejoice!)

Discussing “Heights” and “Valleys” is No Longer Just Bedroom Conversation

Albuquerque is divided into quadrants, bisected vertically by the Rio Grande river, and horizontally by the BNSF Railroad. The city is bounded on the east by the Sandia Mountains, on the north by Sandia Pueblo, and on the south by Isleta Pueblo. Suburbs like Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, and Belen all spread out from the west side of the city. Because Albuquerque is contained on three sides, the urban sprawl factor is low, and the city maintains a charming, small-town feel. Albuquerque has a super laid-back vibe, so the town can be separated into four swinging '60s sections: “Raise Your Consciousness (and Altitude),” “Get Groovy, Baby,” “I Dig It,” and “Be There or Be Square.”

Raise Your Consciousness (and Altitude): The Northeast The Northeast quadrant stretches from the University of New Mexico's campus, through swanky Uptown and the Balloon Fiesta Park, and finally butts up against the Sandia Mountains (the foothills area is called “The Heights”, and as the elevation rises, so does the price). This area is perfect for studious intellectuals, active retirees, and hardcore outdoors-y types. If you're moving to Burque to get in touch with nature, this is the area for you. You can go hiking, trail-running, mountain biking, and camping . . . then come home from your exhilarating day and easily go grocery shopping or attend night school. Prices vary quite a bit in this area depending on if you're renting a 2BR apartment near Central Ave. in the quite charming “University Ghetto” ($600), or if you're renting a 3BR house in the Tanoan subdivision in the “Heights” ($1250).

Get Groovy, Baby: The Southeast The bustling Southeast quadrant of Burque is the place to live if you're a boutique shopper, an urban walker, an avid chef, or a sports and music fanatic. Southeast Albuquerque is the home to Nob Hill which is a park, restaurant, and boutique-filled area, and is perfect for young or retired couples, as well as anyone who doesn't want to own a vehicle, because the “Rapid Ride” commuter bus rocks this area! Nob Hill also has the strongest late night scene in the city, but if all-night partying is your thing, Albuquerque may not be your place. The Albuquerque Sunport (that's “airport” to the rest of us) is here, and so are the Asian restaurants and shops (including a fabulous international market named Talin). All of Albuquerque's big concerts also come here; The Pavilion, Burque's largest music venue, is in this quadrant. Although Albuquerque has no professional sports teams, the Southeast quadrant holds all of Burque's sports venues, including Isotopes Park (yes, they were named after the team on The Simpsons). Rates vary here as well; a 1BR apartment closer to the center of town, near Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) would cost very little ($500), but just like in the Northeast quadrant, as you get closer to the mountains the rent goes up. A 2BR near the mountains in the “Four Hills” area would be pricier ($1350).

I Dig It: The Southwest Southwest Albuquerque, also known as the “South Valley” is a great option for people who want to get their hands dirty. If you love farms, open space, and want to be really close to some awesome CSA's, this is the place for you. The South Valley is a seriously rural area that's still in the heart of the city, and is home to some of the most traditional families, events, and foods in town. Because this is such a rural area, it's easier to find houses than it is to find apartments, but the houses tend to be very affordable, just like everything else in Albuquerque. A 3BR town-home in the historic Barelas neighborhood will take some saving for ($1250), but in the farmland, a 3BR “horse friendly house” on one acre won't cost much at all ($900).

Be There or Be Square: The Northwest The “North Valley” is great for cultured history buffs. Downtown is known more for its historic buildings than it is for its night-time party scene, but after dark the exterior of the downtown buildings are lit to create a beautiful nighttime view, and the theaters here are great. Downtown has some small music venues, and some college bars, but the restaurants and businesses tend to close after lunch, and the vibe is pretty mellow. Downtown is a wonderful place to live without a car, because it's the central hub for Amtrak, Greyhound, ABQ Ride (the city's bus system), and the Rail Runner commuter train. If you plan to go without a car though, know that there aren't any grocery stores downtown, and you'll have to use that public transportation to buy food. History buffs will love Old Town, which is Albuquerque's original central square. Old Town oozes charm, with its wrought iron lampposts and old-fashioned feel. If you like showing off your Victorian jewelry and clothing, and you frequently go out for high tea, Old Town is where you should be. The North Valley also holds the Bosque park preserve, and opens up to Albuquerque's suburbs, such as Rio Rancho. A 2BR loft apartment in Downtown won't cost much ($900), but for a 2BR in Old Town, all that charm will raise the rates ($1600).

What About Those East Mountains? The East Mountains area is also technically a part of Albuquerque, but they're separated from the metro area by the Sandia Mountains, resulting in about a twenty minute drive to the city. The prices are pretty steep in many areas of the East Mountains, and the snowfall level is much higher than the rest of Albuquerque, but if rural is your thing and you're one of the ones with dreams of hiking in your own backyard, we recommend giving some serious thought to the East Mountains. Warning though, many areas still don't have DSL access (we're talking log cabins here!) and you'd have to either deal with dial-up, or fork out some extra cash to get satellite internet. Active retirees love the quiet of this area, and with the only five-star rated golf club in the Southwest (Paa-Ko Ridge), the East Mountains are definitely a sweet-spot for many. Note that it's hard to find a small place to live in the East Mountains, and a 4BR will come with a big ticket ($2500).

Other Tips: I Wanna Be Your Dog

If you're planning to move to Albuquerque with pets, you should know about the laws. Burque is a very “dog friendly” town, and there are a lot of dog parks and patios that welcome dogs. However, the city recently passed a law that requires pet-loving Burqeños (as the locals are called) to microchip and spay or neuter their dog or cat. If you don't wish to spay or neuter your pet, you need to obtain an “intact animal permit” from the city for a whopping $150 per year! If you're non-compliant with the law, and the pound picks up your pet, you're in for up to a $500 fine, or up to 90 days in jail! Albuquerque also limits the amount of pets you may own: you can have a total of six, with no more than four dogs. Most Albuquerque apartment complexes frown on tenants with larger dogs, so if you're looking to move with your beautiful Golden Retriever or your intelligent German Shepherd, you'll want to look for a house.

So, future Burqeños, you've already packed your backpack and strapped on your hiking boots. Now all you have to do is saddle up your Subaru Outback with those ski racks, grab your mountain bike, and start trekking toward your new campsite. We wish you the best. Just make sure to take full advantage of that shower!

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Albuquerque’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Albuquerque renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...

    View full Albuquerque Renter Survey

    Here’s how Albuquerque ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Albuquerque’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Albuquerque renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "A couple of categories received above average scores, but many received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Albuquerque include the following:

    • Albuquerque renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Albuquerque were affordability and state and local taxes, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Albuquerque renters are safety and low crime (F), jobs and career opportunities (D) and social life (D).
    • Albuquerque millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
    • Albuquerque did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Oklahoma City (C+), Kansas City (B) and Raleigh (A).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Albuquerque’s easy to get around and has good shopping and entertainment." -Dale G.
    • "I love the weather, food and affordability, but the crime rate is a concern." -Carmen B.
    • "I like Albuquerque because there are lots of things to do and see. The mountains are beautiful, the people are nice, and there are plenty of places to explore." -Archie S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Albuquerque?
    In Albuquerque, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $724 for a 1-bedroom, $887 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,292 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Albuquerque, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Albuquerque?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Albuquerque include Taylor Ranch, Westgate Heights, Paradise Hills Civic, South San Pedro, and Nor Este.
    How pet-friendly is Albuquerque?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Albuquerque received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Albuquerque?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Albuquerque received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Albuquerque?
    Albuquerque renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Albuquerque did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Albuquerque?
    Albuquerque renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Albuquerque did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Albuquerque?
    Some of the colleges located in the Albuquerque area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Albuquerque?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albuquerque from include Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas.

