165 Apartments for rent in Nor Este, Albuquerque, NM
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,190
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,568
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
9036 Jasper Dr. NE
9036 Jasper Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2050 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
7120 BLOODSTONE Road NE
7120 Bloodstone Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1766 sqft
Just available. Downstairs carpet will be replaced soon. Great neighborhood. Previous tenants needed to relocate out of state but hated to leave.
8908 Henriette Wyeth Drive NE
8908 Herriette Wyeth Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2169 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!
Results within 1 mile of Nor Este
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,207
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
8430 Brook Street NE
8430 Brook Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
8430 Brook Street NE - Mobile Home located in Sun North Estates No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823740)
9250 Florence Ave NE
9250 Florence Avenue Northeast, Bernalillo County, NM
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3340 sqft
5BR/5BA/4Car Garage/3340 SQFT Home on Large lot in Far NE Heights - Spectacular Views all around this wonderful 3340sqft House on a hill on .89 acre in North Albuquerque Acres.
8408 San Tesoro St N
8408 San Tesoro Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
180 sqft
The room is spacious,for disabled people de have ramps all around the housr.cable,internef,alarm system ,family atmosphene,bbq area,garden very close to exit freway,family atmosphere, you can feel your sslf at home.. Welcome to our home.
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road NE
6105 Rancho Del Rey Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1842 sqft
4 bedrooms (all upper lever) 2.5 bathrooms, 1 fireplace, 2 living areas, new kitchen appliances. Washer and Dryer included.Side yard access.
8211 Ruidoso Rd NE
8211 Ruidoso Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Available Near Wyoming Blvd NE & Harper Rd NE! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! 2 Car Garage! Brick Construction! New Carpet! Ceiling Fans! Fireplace! Loft! Breakfast
Results within 5 miles of Nor Este
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,235
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$700
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,143
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,384
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1260 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$671
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,044
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.