47 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM📍
Hola, compañeros, and welcome to your Santa Fe, New Mexico apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the scenic foothills of the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe is both a tourist hotspot and a popular residential destination for families, retirees, hip young urbanites, and students alike. Boasting a wide range of apartment rentals catering to both cheapskates and high rollers, Santa Fe is sure to behold the perfect apartment for you. So stick with us, bold apartment hunters, because we have the answers to all the questions that will help get you settled in your new Santa Fe apartment rápidamente!
You betcha! Both inexpensive apartments in the sub-$700 range and multi-BR luxury units that cost well over a grand (and feature high-quality amenities like modernkitchens, walk-in closets, scenic views, balconies, rec rooms, private pools, etc) are readily available. Waiting lists are rare (although not unheard of), so whether you’re targeting a lavish downtown flat, a modestly priced studio on the suburban outskirts, or any other type of rental in Santa Fe, you’ll have your pick of the litter.
Landlord policies regarding pets, roommates, subletting, smoking, and everything else you could imagine, differ greatly from property to property, so do yourself a favor and do some preliminary research (using this handy little apartment finder, of course) about a property before arranging a meeting with a leasing rep.
Not really. Unless, of course, you want to gallery-hop the countless Spanish, Indian, and American art and history museums that dot the downtown streets, experience the large Jewish community (Santa Oy Vey), soak in the culture and vibes at the numerous theaters, live music venues, and historical sites the city boasts, or hike/bike along the Santa Fe Trail. Other key attractions include the downtown Plaza (a great place to people-watch and learn firsthand why they call Santa Fe “The City Different”), the various festival grounds that seem to always have something going on, and the countless pubs, clubs, and other assorted watering holes that keep Santa Fe hopping until the wee hours of the morn (local bev of choice: sangria, a Spanish wine punch concoction popular in the many eateries and microbreweries scattered throughout town). Factor in a postcard-perfect climate that includes an average of 300 crystal clear blue skies a year, and it’s no surprise the city’s population has spiked 15 percent in the past decade and continues to attract new residents and tourists by the droves.
Fortunately, you won’t have to jump through too many adobe hoops to land a lease in Santa Fe, but be sure to bring along proof of income (generally, your two most recent paychecks and most recent W-2 will do just fine), a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll probably have to pay. Landlords are often more selective at the upscale downtown lodgings near the Plaza and they frequently run background/credit checks on prospective tenants. If you have an ugly pockmark or two in your renting history (like dodging your monthly rent bills or treating your apartment like a demolition derby site), you’ll need a reputable co-signer to seal the deal for your Santa Fe, New Mexico dream apartment.
It all depends where you live. If you live on the outskirts, you’ll likely need your own set of wheels, but if, like many tenants, you live in the highly walkable downtown area, you can probably rely on nothing but the courtesy of your own two feet and the Santa Fe Trails buses to get around.
Different neighborhoods in Santa Fe offer different perks and quirks, but perhaps no ‘hood is more coveted than the downtown Plaza district. An historic neighborhood dotted with multi-million dollar homes and mostly upscale apartments and lofts (although a few lower cost apartments can be found here as well), the Plaza district is one of the cleanest, and most aesthetically pleasing areas of the city.
Other favorable areas include the neighborhoods near Galisteo and Paseo de Peralta, San Mateo, and Baca. If you’re looking, meanwhile, to find an apartment in the most photogenic area of Santa Fe, where the streets are lined with adobes, grand estates, shade trees, and the occasional rental house or apartment, look no further than the historic east side. But whether you’re considering signing a lease in Las Campanas, Tesuque, Eldorado, the Guadalupe Historic District, or any other neighborhood there, we recommend scouting it out in advance to make sure if fits you to a tee and feels like home.
So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, because your Santa Fe, New Mexico dream apartment is right around the corner! Best of luck and happy hunting!