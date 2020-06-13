47 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM

Which neighborhoods in Santa Fe are best?

Different neighborhoods in Santa Fe offer different perks and quirks, but perhaps no ‘hood is more coveted than the downtown Plaza district. An historic neighborhood dotted with multi-million dollar homes and mostly upscale apartments and lofts (although a few lower cost apartments can be found here as well), the Plaza district is one of the cleanest, and most aesthetically pleasing areas of the city.

Other favorable areas include the neighborhoods near Galisteo and Paseo de Peralta, San Mateo, and Baca. If you’re looking, meanwhile, to find an apartment in the most photogenic area of Santa Fe, where the streets are lined with adobes, grand estates, shade trees, and the occasional rental house or apartment, look no further than the historic east side. But whether you’re considering signing a lease in Las Campanas, Tesuque, Eldorado, the Guadalupe Historic District, or any other neighborhood there, we recommend scouting it out in advance to make sure if fits you to a tee and feels like home.

