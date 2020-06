47 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM

Are apartments easy to come by in Santa Fe?

You betcha! Both inexpensive apartments in the sub-$700 range and multi-BR luxury units that cost well over a grand (and feature high-quality amenities like modernkitchens, walk-in closets, scenic views, balconies, rec rooms, private pools, etc) are readily available. Waiting lists are rare (although not unheard of), so whether you’re targeting a lavish downtown flat, a modestly priced studio on the suburban outskirts, or any other type of rental in Santa Fe, you’ll have your pick of the litter.

Landlord policies regarding pets, roommates, subletting, smoking, and everything else you could imagine, differ greatly from property to property, so do yourself a favor and do some preliminary research (using this handy little apartment finder, of course) about a property before arranging a meeting with a leasing rep.