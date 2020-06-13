Apartment List
/
NM
/
santa fe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe, NM

📍
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
8 Units Available
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-25 and the area's best restaurants and shops. On-site amenities include a fitness gym, coffee lounge, covered parking, two heated pools and a business center. Updated interiors featuring a wood-burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,060
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1300 sqft
Energy-efficient units in a newly constructed community, just 45 minutes from Albuquerque. Surrounded by lavish landscapes. Spacious rooms, modern kitchens and patios that overlook the grounds. Indoor heated pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1170 sqft
Contemporary pet-friendly homes in northern Santa Fe, close to the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Homes have gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and glossy wood-style floors. On-site heated swimming pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Historic Guadalupe
Contact for Availability
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$960
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
982 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Santa Fe New Mexico. The Railyard Flats (which shares its name with the surrounding neighborhood Rail Yards is an impeccably designed Urban community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
$819
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$989
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with linen closets, eat-in kitchens, and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has sparkling pools, a fitness center, and playgrounds, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from Southwestern College.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Don Diego
1 Unit Available
1012 Marquez Place #302
1012 Marquez Place, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Mateo
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Calle Royal
113 1/2 Calle Royale, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owners home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas
1 Unit Available
2708-A Herradura
2708 Herradura Rd, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home off Sawmill Rd. - Located just east of St. Francis off Sawmill Rd. is this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 Brownell Howland
306 Brownell-Howland Road, Santa Fe, NM
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
5350 sqft
306 Brownell Howland - $6,500/month - 6 Bedroom/6.5 Bathroom Estate on 2 acres! Enchanting estate only minutes from the Plaza, Canyon Rd, and all things Santa Fe. Enjoy the tranquil setting from scenic Brownell Howland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1523 Avenida De Las Americas
1523 Avenida, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in established subdivision - Don't let this beautiful end unit townhouse pass you by! This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with a yard! Features include tile, laminate wood, and carpet floors, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Callecita South
1 Unit Available
663 Bishops Lodge #25
663 Bishops Lodge Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
663 Bishops Lodge #25 Available 06/15/20 Enjoy Santa Fe just blocks away from the Plaza - Luxury and privacy blend conveniently in this ground floor condo in the gated El Matador community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Verdes #241
1405 Vegas Verdes Drive, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1405 Vegas Verdes #241 Available 06/15/20 Alameda Compound - Luxury 1 bedroom overlooking pool - Available June 2020. - Available early June 2020 is this 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the highly desirable Alameda Compound.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road
1 Unit Available
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2714 Galisteo Ct Unit C
2714 Galisteo Court, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo - This is a fully furnished one bedroom condo 5 minutes to the hospital. 4 month contracts or longer are welcome! Please call for more information and to schedule a viewing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2804320)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Las Acequias
1 Unit Available
4324 Calle Guillermo
4324 Calle Guillermo, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely and charming - Sweet 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location. Features, large fenced back yard, washer/dryer, swamp cooler, storage shed, one car garage and is situated on a corner lot. This home will go fast, don't miss your chance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
406 Griffin Unit B
406 Griffin St, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
406 Griffin Unit B - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Part of a triplex located on Griffin Street - 406 Griffin Unit B features an open floor plan, with a large living/sitting area that leads into the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Calle Saragosa
811 Calle Saragosa, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Private apartment on a quiet street - Property Id: 112267 We are located on a quiet street that has very little traffic yet offers easy access to St Michaels and St Francis.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3125 Jemez Rd
3125 Jemez Road, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,350
850 sqft
Furnished Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990 Furnished Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person. Very nicely furnished with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture, but with plenty of space to add your personal touch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
711 Paseo de Peralta 12
711 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,395
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Casa de Tres Lunas | 6 or 12 month lease - Property Id: 283725 Golden Moon is a private, furnished one bedroom upstairs apartment located in the courtyard. It has a full kitchen and dining area, comfortable living room, and fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sierra del Norte
1 Unit Available
1208 Indian Rock Ln
1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2113 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4000 SQUARE FEET: 2113 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood YARD: 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Canyon
1 Unit Available
3337 Paseo Segunda
3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
3000 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950 SQUARE FEET: 3000 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Hardwood YARD: 7.5 HEATING: Hot water baseboard COOLING: none PETS: Pets considered STATUS: Shown by Appointment Available Now EXTRA: Tranquil 7.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2972 Plaza Azul
2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1900 SQUARE FEET: ~1100 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHS: 2 FLOORING: Tile & Carpet YARD: Enclosed HEATING: Forced Air COOLING: Central Air PETS: Considered STATUS: Shown by appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Historic St. Catherine's
1 Unit Available
227 Rosario Blvd
227 Rosario Boulevard, Santa Fe, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1414 sqft
MONTHLY RENT: $1,800 SQUARE FEET: 1440 BEDROOMS: 2+ BATHS: 1 FLOORING: Wood, tile YARD: side yard, covered patio HEATING: Gas wall heaters COOLING: None PETS: small pet considered STATUS: Available and Shown by Appointment, in

Median Rent in Santa Fe

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Fe is $999, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,192.
Studio
$917
1 Bed
$999
2 Beds
$1,192
3+ Beds
$1,584
City GuideSanta Fe
More like Santa YAY!

Hola, compañeros, and welcome to your Santa Fe, New Mexico apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the scenic foothills of the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe is both a tourist hotspot and a popular residential destination for families, retirees, hip young urbanites, and students alike. Boasting a wide range of apartment rentals catering to both cheapskates and high rollers, Santa Fe is sure to behold the perfect apartment for you. So stick with us, bold apartment hunters, because we have the answers to all the questions that will help get you settled in your new Santa Fe apartment rápidamente!

Are apartments easy to come by in Santa Fe?

You betcha! Both inexpensive apartments in the sub-$700 range and multi-BR luxury units that cost well over a grand (and feature high-quality amenities like modernkitchens, walk-in closets, scenic views, balconies, rec rooms, private pools, etc) are readily available. Waiting lists are rare (although not unheard of), so whether you’re targeting a lavish downtown flat, a modestly priced studio on the suburban outskirts, or any other type of rental in Santa Fe, you’ll have your pick of the litter.

Landlord policies regarding pets, roommates, subletting, smoking, and everything else you could imagine, differ greatly from property to property, so do yourself a favor and do some preliminary research (using this handy little apartment finder, of course) about a property before arranging a meeting with a leasing rep.

Is there anything to do in Santa Fe?

Not really. Unless, of course, you want to gallery-hop the countless Spanish, Indian, and American art and history museums that dot the downtown streets, experience the large Jewish community (Santa Oy Vey), soak in the culture and vibes at the numerous theaters, live music venues, and historical sites the city boasts, or hike/bike along the Santa Fe Trail. Other key attractions include the downtown Plaza (a great place to people-watch and learn firsthand why they call Santa Fe “The City Different”), the various festival grounds that seem to always have something going on, and the countless pubs, clubs, and other assorted watering holes that keep Santa Fe hopping until the wee hours of the morn (local bev of choice: sangria, a Spanish wine punch concoction popular in the many eateries and microbreweries scattered throughout town). Factor in a postcard-perfect climate that includes an average of 300 crystal clear blue skies a year, and it’s no surprise the city’s population has spiked 15 percent in the past decade and continues to attract new residents and tourists by the droves.

What will I need in my apartment arsenal to score a lease in Santa Fe?

Fortunately, you won’t have to jump through too many adobe hoops to land a lease in Santa Fe, but be sure to bring along proof of income (generally, your two most recent paychecks and most recent W-2 will do just fine), a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll probably have to pay. Landlords are often more selective at the upscale downtown lodgings near the Plaza and they frequently run background/credit checks on prospective tenants. If you have an ugly pockmark or two in your renting history (like dodging your monthly rent bills or treating your apartment like a demolition derby site), you’ll need a reputable co-signer to seal the deal for your Santa Fe, New Mexico dream apartment.

How’s the travel situation? Do I need a car?

It all depends where you live. If you live on the outskirts, you’ll likely need your own set of wheels, but if, like many tenants, you live in the highly walkable downtown area, you can probably rely on nothing but the courtesy of your own two feet and the Santa Fe Trails buses to get around.

Which neighborhoods in Santa Fe are best?

Different neighborhoods in Santa Fe offer different perks and quirks, but perhaps no ‘hood is more coveted than the downtown Plaza district. An historic neighborhood dotted with multi-million dollar homes and mostly upscale apartments and lofts (although a few lower cost apartments can be found here as well), the Plaza district is one of the cleanest, and most aesthetically pleasing areas of the city.

Other favorable areas include the neighborhoods near Galisteo and Paseo de Peralta, San Mateo, and Baca. If you’re looking, meanwhile, to find an apartment in the most photogenic area of Santa Fe, where the streets are lined with adobes, grand estates, shade trees, and the occasional rental house or apartment, look no further than the historic east side. But whether you’re considering signing a lease in Las Campanas, Tesuque, Eldorado, the Guadalupe Historic District, or any other neighborhood there, we recommend scouting it out in advance to make sure if fits you to a tee and feels like home.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away, because your Santa Fe, New Mexico dream apartment is right around the corner! Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Santa Fe?
In Santa Fe, the median rent is $917 for a studio, $999 for a 1-bedroom, $1,192 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,584 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Fe, check out our monthly Santa Fe Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Fe?
Some of the colleges located in the Santa Fe area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Fe?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Fe from include Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho.

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM