Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Fair West
31 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Netherwood Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
Furnished Corporate-1/2 month free - The Q @Vassar is the Place to Call Home! This furnished corporate apartment features beautiful furnishings and housewares for every room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
Highland Business
2 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Marquette
4805 Marquette Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Marquette in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 22 at 06:18pm
Peppertree-Royal Oak
11 Units Available
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,000
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1210 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units have walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Green-friendly community with an on-site recycling program. Swimming pool and spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
900 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II
5020 Ellison Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$971
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
480 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 5020 Ellison Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $199.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Princess Jeanne
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Albuquerque
75 Hotel Circle Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$841
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Apartments. All Utilities Included!! Walking Distance To Everything You Need! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $194.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanoan Community
1 Unit Available
9819 Tanoan Dr. NE
9819 Tanoan Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2800 sqft
9819 Tanoan Dr. NE Available 07/01/20 SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY / CALL US AT (505) 892-4400 - Fabulous Country Club living in the beautiful gated community of Tanoan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Huning Highland Historic District
1 Unit Available
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103
400 Copper Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 hour notice of showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
2110 NEW YORK Avenue SW
2110 New York Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Completely Charming and fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment. 5 minute walk to Old Town and El Vado. Hardwood floors throughout, large and enclosed front yard. All furnishings provided and utilities/internet included. Short term lease only.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huning Highland Historic District
1 Unit Available
401 Central Avenue NE
401 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1412 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. LUXURY Corner Condo w/spectacular sweeping Western Views, comes fully FURNISHED in trendy EDO (East of Downtown Albuquerque). Large master bedroom suite adjacent to the great room has double glass sliding doors for privacy.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
John B. Robert
1 Unit Available
11504 Arroyo De Vista NE
11504 Arroyo De Vista Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1718 sqft
Beautiful NE Heights Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Available May1, 2020 to October 1, 2020 in Bear Canyon Arroyo! - Take a virtual tour! Copy and paste the link: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Embudo Canyon
1 Unit Available
13600 Verbena Place NE
13600 Verbena Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1900 sqft
Short Term, Mo to Mo only--Fully Furnished, all utilities paid. $2,750/mo or $750/wk.

June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Albuquerque rents held steady over the past month

Albuquerque rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Albuquerque.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

