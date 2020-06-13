Apartment List
/
NM
/
albuquerque
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Finding an apartment in Albuquerque that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$752
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
900 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Fair West
30 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Manzano Mesa
14 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Panorama Heights
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$639
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
750 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
Raynolds Addition
6 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$768
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1140 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Montogmery Park
9 Units Available
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1101 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Chelwood Vista
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Renaissance
14 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$495
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1134 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:11am
San Gabriel
3 Units Available
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$886
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 25 and area restaurants and parks. Larger suites with walk-in closets, patios or a balcony, and modern appliances. On-site dog park, clubhouse, grill area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$749
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Singing Arrow
4 Units Available
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$656
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Panorama Heights
Contact for Availability
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$675
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1050 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1403 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Eldorado Heights
11 Units Available
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$670
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Bear Canyon
9 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$805
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Albuquerque, NM

Finding an apartment in Albuquerque that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlbuquerque 3 BedroomsAlbuquerque Accessible ApartmentsAlbuquerque Apartments under $600Albuquerque Apartments under $700Albuquerque Apartments under $800
Albuquerque Apartments with BalconyAlbuquerque Apartments with GarageAlbuquerque Apartments with GymAlbuquerque Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlbuquerque Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlbuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Apartments with Pool
Albuquerque Apartments with Washer-DryerAlbuquerque Cheap PlacesAlbuquerque Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbuquerque Furnished ApartmentsAlbuquerque Luxury PlacesAlbuquerque Pet Friendly PlacesAlbuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College