Last updated June 14 2020

101 Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM with garage

Albuquerque apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
Taylor Ranch
13 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Last updated June 14
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Last updated June 14
High Desert
33 Units Available
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,070
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Last updated June 14
$
Fair West
31 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Last updated June 14
S Y Jackson
4 Units Available
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
Join the Las Kivas Community. Located in northeast Albuquerque, the location couldn't be better! With Easy Access to major thoroughfares your commute will be a breeze. Shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools are in close proximity.
Last updated June 14
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14
Nor Este
6 Units Available
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,538
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1220 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
Last updated June 13
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1423 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Last updated June 14
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14
Antelope Run
7 Units Available
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14
Manzano Mesa
14 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Last updated June 14
$
15 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$749
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Last updated June 9
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.
Last updated April 22
Peppertree-Royal Oak
11 Units Available
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,000
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1210 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units have walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Green-friendly community with an on-site recycling program. Swimming pool and spa.

Last updated June 14
Four Hills Village
1 Unit Available
708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast
708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
If you've been looking for the perfect place to call home look no further. This picture perfect southwest charmer has it all.

Last updated June 14
Westgate Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 Cassandra Street Southwest
1015 Cassandra Street Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1509 sqft
Longer term leases are available on this outstanding 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1509 sq. ft. home in Southwest Albuquerque. Clean and bright with nice Tile Floors on the main level and Upgraded Carpet on the upper level.

Last updated June 14
Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6916 Hartford Place Northwest
6916 Hartford Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1974 sqft
Spacious 2 Story, 4 bedroom home, all bedrooms upstairs. 2 Living spaces, welcoming front living area and family room with gas log fireplace. Eat-in kitchen open to family room.

Last updated June 14
Loma Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4216 Bay Court Northeast
4216 Bay Court Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Beautiful and unique contemporary home designed by famed architect Bart Prince located in a very desirable Northeast Heights Neighborhood. Never before available for lease. Be the first to reside in this one of a kind architectural gem.

Last updated June 14
Chelwood Vista
1 Unit Available
13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast
13004 San Juan Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1400 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Albuquerque, NM is now available.
City Guide for Albuquerque, NM

"Albuquerque where the skies are blue / Gonna take a bus take a train gonna' fly / Prayin' she's there after all this time / Albuquerque my heart aches for you." (-Sons of the Desert, "Albuquerque")

You know that dream you've always had, the one where you hike two hours up a mountain in the warm sunshine, go camping in the wilderness, and then ski right back down the mountain into your own yard? It's not virtual reality you're dreaming about, it's Albuquerque! With over 310 days of sunshine a year, and a very mild, dry winter, people of all ages love the place that the locals call “Burque.” Now we know you've already got your backpack on and you're raring to go camping, but if you ever want to rejoin the rest of us in polite society, you'll need a place to shower after you come back down that mountain and wherever else will you store all your gear? Let's find you that perfect Albuquerque apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Albuquerque? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

