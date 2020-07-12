/
taylor ranch
165 Apartments for rent in Taylor Ranch, Albuquerque, NM
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$856
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)
4960 Butte PL NW
4960 Butte Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
4960 Butte PL NW Available 08/04/20 4960 Butte PL NW Taylor Ranch - 4960 Butte PL NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 This home located in Taylor Ranch is not a pet friendly property. Please visit our website at psforrent.com for more homes to rent.
5223 Tierra Amada St NW
5223 Tierra Amada Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2230 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom, 2.50 bath, 2 car garage home on dead end street, with vaulted and trey ceilings, clerestory windows in living room, wood burning fireplace, all appliances, refrigerated air, tile flooring throughout the main level, ...
7125 Cabin Court Northwest
7125 Cabin Court Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located on in the NW!! This Fantastic brick home comes with brand new flooring, wood burning fire place, new stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen, spacious living room, plenty of closet
5609 WINGATE Avenue NW
5609 Wingate Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1225 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & updated 3Br home* Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room & Master Bedroom* Refrigerated Air Conditioning* New carpet in Living Rm & Bedrooms* New tile in Entry, Kitchen, Utility Rm & Baths* New Countertops Kitchen & Baths* New
Results within 1 mile of Taylor Ranch
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW
8520 Hawk Eye Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3486 sqft
8520 Hawk Eye Rd NW Available 08/17/20 NW Albuquerque - Welcome to Monecito Estates . NW ALbuquerqie 3 bedroom with an office. Refrigerated AiR conditioning. Beautiful large open kitchen eat in kitchen as well as formal dining room.
6041 Sequoia Road Northwest
6041 Sequoia Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
1090 sqft
Cute 2 Bed 2.5 baths ready for Immediate Move in. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms upstairs with a 1/2 bath for guests downstairs. The gas fireplace will make the unit nice and cozy in the winter. Washer/dryer included. Covered parking in back.
4100 Cantera Drive Northwest
4100 Cantera Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1650 sqft
Gorgeous Home in the NW area, lots of room to entertain, lovely garden tub in MB. Tile through out the home. Must See before its gone.
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW
6643 Saint Joseph's Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1615 sqft
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse - Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor.
4848 Petra Pointe Cir NW
4848 Petra Pointe Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Home Available Near Western Trail NW & Unser Blvd NW! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Custom / Upgraded Property! NO Hoa! Refrigerated Air! Granite Counters! Luxury
Results within 5 miles of Taylor Ranch
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$660
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.