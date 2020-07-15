Apartment List
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Albuquerque, NM

Last updated July 15 at 03:38 AM
7 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
312 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
4 Units Available
Montgomery Heights
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$684
549 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
19 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
405 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Last updated July 15 at 05:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South San Pedro
French Quarter
1101 Palomas Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$500
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Uptown
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
13 Units Available
Eldorado Heights
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$705
415 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
413 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Princess Jeanne
Siegel Suites - Albuquerque
75 Hotel Circle Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$841
200 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Apartments. All Utilities Included!! Walking Distance To Everything You Need! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $194.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II
5020 Ellison Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$971
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 5020 Ellison Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $199.

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
309 Washington St SE
309 Washington Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$650
700 sqft
Wow! This beautiful space will be available very soon! NOTE: This is NOT a residence. Office/Retail/Commercial use only. Located just 3 blocks south of Central on Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Albuquerque
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albuquerque Rent Report. Albuquerque rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albuquerque rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Albuquerque rents increased slightly over the past month

Albuquerque rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Albuquerque stand at $725 for a one-bedroom apartment and $889 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Albuquerque's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Albuquerque rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Albuquerque, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Albuquerque is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Albuquerque's median two-bedroom rent of $889 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Albuquerque's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albuquerque than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Albuquerque.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

