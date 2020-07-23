/
bernalillo county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
179 Apartments for rent in Bernalillo County, NM📍
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albuquerque
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Manzano Mesa
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$908
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Wildflower Area
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,407
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
3 Units Available
Cottonwood Heights
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$898
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
12 Units Available
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$725
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
16 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$773
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
9 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,260
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
10 Units Available
Westgate Heights
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$803
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
4 Units Available
Uptown
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,044
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
8 Units Available
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$670
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
7 Units Available
Panorama Heights
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$710
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,031
1050 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Albuquerque in the Sandia Mountains. Community features covered parking and picnic areas, pools, playground and walking/biking trails. Units have private patio/balcony and extra storage.
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$590
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
5 Units Available
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$712
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
9 Units Available
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$794
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1117 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
6 Units Available
La Sala Grande
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$670
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
11 Units Available
Nor Este
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,562
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1220 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and high ceilings. Located close to I-25 and the rail runner for easy commuting.
28 Units Available
Fair West
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,274
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
8 Units Available
Antelope Run
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
30 Units Available
Del Norte
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$850
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
10 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$999
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
13 Units Available
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1160 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
4 Units Available
South San Pedro
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
20 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
3 Units Available
S.r. Marmon
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bernalillo County area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Rio Rancho have apartments for rent.