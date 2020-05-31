All apartments in Ocean City
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:50 PM

1502 West Ave

1502 West Ave · (609) 743-8172
Location

1502 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
RENTAL PERIOD ( SEPTEMBER THRU MID-MAY $1,200.00 MONTHLY) , or (September thru Mid-June $1,400.00 monthly) - This single family home has it all, (2) car parking, storage for bikes and wagons, Beach Shower, 3 bedrooms, full bath, full appliance package includes washer and dryer, wall to wall carpets, 5 t/v's, Gas Heat, Central Air, ceiling fans, covered from deck, rear deck off master bedroom, fully furnished and equipped. (1 Queen Bed, 1 Full Bed, 1 Bunk Bed ) - *The Rental Price includes WIFI & Basic Cable*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 West Ave have any available units?
1502 West Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1502 West Ave have?
Some of 1502 West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1502 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1502 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean City.
Does 1502 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1502 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 1502 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 West Ave have a pool?
No, 1502 West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1502 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1502 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 West Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1502 West Ave has units with air conditioning.
