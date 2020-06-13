Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ

Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.

859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
216 DELSEA DRIVE
216 Delsea Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2040 sqft
Clean, Well maintained first floor apartment - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large eat-in kitchen, living room. Landlord pays for heat and lawn care. Tenant needs to provide a refrigerator and window air conditioners.
209 E Oak St
209 East Oak Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom, single-family house - (RLNE4980396)

600 Pine Street 1
600 E Pine St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom house - (RLNE5763307)

17 E Powell St
17 East Powell Street, Millville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Spacious House in center of MillVille, NJ-08332 - Property Id: 300821 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300821 Property Id 300821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5856960)

401 CEDAR STREET
401 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 baths totally renovated. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Rental 1 1/2 months security deposit required, plus first month rent. No petsSubject to application, credit and background check.

12 VETERANS DRIVE
12 Veterans Way, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Clean and Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment. This one is an upper Unit within walking distance to Community Center, Franklinville Lake, and the center of town. This one won't last long.

520 IRVING AVENUE
520 Irving Avenue, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit is available for rent. This property offers spacious rooms, large yard (landlord takes care of lawn), plenty of parking, high efficiency heater and much more. Conveniently located close to Rt 55.

508 Dock Street 1
508 Dock St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5657591)

16 Tuckahoe Road
16 Tuckahoe Road, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Well maintained, 1 BR, 1 B home in a natural rural setting. Total privacy in a great area! Great landlords! Includes new double pained windows, security door, 6" solid glass block basement windows. 100% energy efficient.

1011 CHURCH STREET
1011 Church Street, Millville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Freshly painted spacious four bed one bath. Laundry is on main floor. large kitchen, separate dining room. One bedroom is downstairs and the rest on second floor. Rental application is required before any showings.

10 E Broad St Street
10 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Quiet second floor apartment for rent. 2 Large bedrooms and 2 completely renovated full bathrooms. Full kitchen and additional kitchenette. Living/dinning area many closets and additional storage space. Taxes and water will be paid by landlord.
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

41 Cedar St
41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room.

32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.

27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.

258 WALNUT STREET
258 Walnut Street, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Twin double with porch features refinished living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms and a bath. It also has a fenced in yard with a shed. Must meet income requirements and a completed background check.

162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.

111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.

32 W HOWARD STREET
32 West Howard Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Take a look at this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Clayton rental. Gas heat, W/D in unit, fully fenced back yard, pets are negotiable.

4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.

Median Rent in Vineland

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Vineland is $997, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,263.
Studio
$888
1 Bed
$997
2 Beds
$1,263
3+ Beds
$1,652
City GuideVineland
Along the banks of the Maurice River in southern New Jersey, just 30-odd miles from Philly’s doorstep, sits the tranquil little city of Vineland. An attractive living locale for Eastern Seaboarders who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle, Vineland also boasts some of Jersey’s most affordable rental properties. Interested in settling down in the “Dandelion Capital of the World?” Are you a bumble bee? Then you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunters, because we’ve been ...
Vineland is affordable

The average 1BR unit in Vineland goes for less than $800, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Waiting lists are practically unheard of (if a unit is full, just move on to the next, since most complexes offer comparable amenities and living space), so shop the market thoroughly without worrying about having your dream pad slip through your grasp.

Vineland is old-school

Brand new apartments are slim pickings in Vineland, where only about 6 percent of residential buildings were constructed post-1995. In other words, if you’re looking for an apartment with boatloads of flash and dazzle, you’re barking up the wrong vine. Older apartments often have some warts that newer units don’t, obviously, so inspect your new place carefully for cracks, leaks, drips, tears, and bullet holes (just kidding, Vineland isn’t that bad!) before moving in.

Shhhh …. Vineland is sleeping (if it’s currently after 9 p.m., that is)

Vineland is a largely rural municipality with about as much nighttime excitement as you’d expect in any largely rural municipality. The difference between yogurt and Vineland is that yogurt is a living culture. On any given night, the most happening places are the bowling alley, drive-in theatre, or one of the handful of dive bars and sports pubs that dot the city. Is Vineland a great place to raise the family, walk the dog, sip lemonade on the front porch, and toss the ball around with the 2.7 kids playing in the front yard? Absolutely! Is it a hotspot for night owls and young urbanites? Not exactly, but the good news is that Philadelphia is a mere 25 minute trek and downtown Manhattan is just two hours away, meaning you can both soak up the quiet life in rural America and enjoy the action of the big city as well.

Vineland is iffy (parts, anyway)

Generally, the eastern neighborhoods and South Vineland are the more family-friendly areas of town, while the sketchier neighborhoods are clustered near the city center. Of course, different people feel comfortable in different types of neighborhoods, so be sure to visit an area in advance to see if you’re comfortable before targeting an apartment there. Downtown Vineland has been undergoing a facelift in recent years, with numerous new businesses and residential units sprouting up, but many locals still advise newcomers to avoid the urban core after the sun’s gone down.

Vineland is sprawling

Because Vineland is so spread out, the only convenient way to get around is with your own set of wheels (or else to line your pockets with perpetual cab fare, which might get a bit costly after a while). The NJ Transit Bus is extremely limited, so unless you live near one of the few bus stops and don’t mind your mobility being extremely limited, you’ll have to rely on your own gas guzzler to bum around town. Luckily, there’s hardly any traffic in most parts of town (especially compared to neighboring megacity Philadelphia) and parking is more than ample anywhere you go.

Vineland is convenient

It doesn’t get much easier to score an apartment than it does in Vineland. All you’ll need is proof of income, a fresh check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and a list of prior residences. Some, but not all, landlords perform background credit/renting checks on potential tenants (usually at the tenant’s expense), so if you have a history of dodging your rent and using your bills for papier-mâché practice only, you’ll need a co-signer to seal the deal.

Vineland is rebuilding

Formerly a bustling manufacturing hub, Vineland has seen many of its largest corporations close up shop in recent years, causing unemployment rates to spike to more than 13 percent. Obviously, many locals rely on jobs in neighboring towns or in Philadelphia to bring home the cheesesteaks. The good news is that many parts of town have been classified Urban Enterprise Zones (slums), which has encouraged new businesses, who receive spiffy government tax breaks, to set up shop in Vineland. Still, Vineland’s local economy remains in a rebuilding phase, so be sure to have a solid paycheck lined up before embarking on your apartment hunting adventures. And now it’s time to get down to business and comb the listings for the apartment of your dreams. Best of luck and welcome to Vineland!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vineland?
In Vineland, the median rent is $888 for a studio, $997 for a 1-bedroom, $1,263 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,652 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vineland, check out our monthly Vineland Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vineland?
Some of the colleges located in the Vineland area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vineland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vineland from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Dover, Camden, and Marlton.

