45 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ

Vineland is rebuilding

Formerly a bustling manufacturing hub, Vineland has seen many of its largest corporations close up shop in recent years, causing unemployment rates to spike to more than 13 percent. Obviously, many locals rely on jobs in neighboring towns or in Philadelphia to bring home the cheesesteaks. The good news is that many parts of town have been classified Urban Enterprise Zones (slums), which has encouraged new businesses, who receive spiffy government tax breaks, to set up shop in Vineland. Still, Vineland’s local economy remains in a rebuilding phase, so be sure to have a solid paycheck lined up before embarking on your apartment hunting adventures. And now it’s time to get down to business and comb the listings for the apartment of your dreams. Best of luck and welcome to Vineland!