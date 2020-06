45 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ

Vineland is affordable

The average 1BR unit in Vineland goes for less than $800, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Waiting lists are practically unheard of (if a unit is full, just move on to the next, since most complexes offer comparable amenities and living space), so shop the market thoroughly without worrying about having your dream pad slip through your grasp.

Vineland is old-school

Brand new apartments are slim pickings in Vineland, where only about 6 percent of residential buildings were constructed post-1995. In other words, if you’re looking for an apartment with boatloads of flash and dazzle, you’re barking up the wrong vine. Older apartments often have some warts that newer units don’t, obviously, so inspect your new place carefully for cracks, leaks, drips, tears, and bullet holes (just kidding, Vineland isn’t that bad!) before moving in.