Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NJ📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
32 W HOWARD STREET
32 West Howard Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Take a look at this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Clayton rental. Gas heat, W/D in unit, fully fenced back yard, pets are negotiable.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1328 FILBERT STREET
1328 Filbert Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1008 sqft
This beauty has been completely redone. Brand new kitchen, new floors and the list goes on. A new energy efficient hot water heater has been installed to keep your monthly bills down. Owner has installed a brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Clayton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
Some of the colleges located in the Clayton area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clayton from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.
