12 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ with gyms

1 Unit Available
500 Bay Ave
500 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This lovely 4th Floor Condominium features a new updated kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops. The 2 spacious bedrooms include multiple large windows for you to enjoy the abundance of natural light.
13 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9400 Atlantic Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.

1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...

1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
817 N Dorset Ave
817 N Dorset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated town-home in Ventnor Hights. Waterview Condominium. Pool, Gym, Club house, Launch and more
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Ocean City, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ocean City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

