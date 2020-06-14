Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ with garage

Ocean City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
242 W Inlet Road
242 West Inlet Road, Ocean City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
Gardens single family home available for rent through July and August. 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath spacious property in a great neighborhood and near fabulous Gardens beaches. Enjoy your own house to relax in this summer. August available for $15,000.

1 Unit Available
3113 West Ave
3113 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spend your summer 2020 in this adorable, well maintained, ocean side condo. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo is perfect for a family looking for a relaxing getaway in Ocean City.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City

Kennedy Park
1 Unit Available
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City

Margate City
1 Unit Available
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..

Fairways
1 Unit Available
20 Dartmouth Rd Dr
20 Dartmouth Road, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental available immediately. Spacious corner single family home with 3 bedrooms + den, 1.5 bath, 1 car attached garage and large yard. Gas heat, central air, ready to move in! 1.5 month security and first month rent. No pets.

Longport
1 Unit Available
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.

Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

Margate City
1 Unit Available
2 N Gladstone Ave
2 North Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,800
AVAILABLE FOR ANY 12 DAYS IN JUNE! 5 BED 5 AND 1/2 BATH BEAUTY IN DOWNBEACH SECTION OF MARGATE! ONLY A FEW YEARS YOUNG! First floor features open layout with living room, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen with center island and all stainless steel

Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Kenyon Ave
11 South Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.

Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

Margate City
1 Unit Available
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9513 Beach Ave
9513 Beach Ave, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$43,000
Spectacular opportunity to live directly ocean front in a Malibu style town home! This home features stunning views, massive master suite, soaring ceilings, elevator, huge kitchen, and a 2.5 car garage! Live in luxury!

Margate City
1 Unit Available
14 E Colmar Cir
14 East Colmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2019/2020 WINTER RENTAL STARTING DECEMBER 1ST!! Located in a great neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.

Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
1156 Franklin Blvd
1156 Franklin Boulevard, Linwood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
4148 sqft
Water view Superb home, property and location. Goldcoast cul-de-sac is perfect setting for this custom designed, decorated sprawling luxury 2-story with elegant first floor pond front, designer Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
110 Hospitality Dr
110 Hospitality Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$75,000
4000 sqft
Welcome to Seaview Harbor a WATERFRONT community/marina. Available for yearly($6,500) or full summer 2020 rental ($75K)(July 25K- Aug 25K) Gorgeous Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Bay Views.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

