Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Millville, NJ📍
209 E Oak St
209 East Oak Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom, single-family house - (RLNE4980396)
600 Pine Street 1
600 E Pine St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom house - (RLNE5763307)
17 E Powell St
17 East Powell Street, Millville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Spacious House in center of MillVille, NJ-08332 - Property Id: 300821 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300821 Property Id 300821 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5856960)
401 CEDAR STREET
401 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 baths totally renovated. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Rental 1 1/2 months security deposit required, plus first month rent. No petsSubject to application, credit and background check.
508 Dock Street 1
508 Dock St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5657591)
1011 CHURCH STREET
1011 Church Street, Millville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Freshly painted spacious four bed one bath. Laundry is on main floor. large kitchen, separate dining room. One bedroom is downstairs and the rest on second floor. Rental application is required before any showings.
10 E Broad St Street
10 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Quiet second floor apartment for rent. 2 Large bedrooms and 2 completely renovated full bathrooms. Full kitchen and additional kitchenette. Living/dinning area many closets and additional storage space. Taxes and water will be paid by landlord.
Results within 1 mile of Millville
520 IRVING AVENUE
520 Irving Avenue, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit is available for rent. This property offers spacious rooms, large yard (landlord takes care of lawn), plenty of parking, high efficiency heater and much more. Conveniently located close to Rt 55.
Results within 5 miles of Millville
Verified
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
27 S Woodruff Road
27 South Woodruff Road, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bedroom 1/2 double in Upper Deerfield Township. This property features a living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room and a cooks kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
Results within 10 miles of Millville
Verified
Glen Park Townhomes
111 Wayne Rd, Bridgeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1400 sqft
Come visit Glen Park Townhomes located in the heart of Bridgeton, NJ. Our newly renovated townhomes are nestled among several well-maintained and landscaped courtyards with shared private access. Schedule your tour today!
41 Cedar St
41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room.
74 S Pine St
74 South Pine Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
For Rent- 2 bed 1.5 bath Second Story Apartment in Bridgeton NJ - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.
104 South Ave
104 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home for Rent in Bridgeton NJ $1350 - Welcome to this cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home has been freshly painted and updated and is ready for you to move in. The living room is cozy and inviting as you enter the home.
258 WALNUT STREET
258 Walnut Street, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Twin double with porch features refinished living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms and a bath. It also has a fenced in yard with a shed. Must meet income requirements and a completed background check.
7 CENTER LANE
7 Center Lane, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1032 sqft
Country living at its finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher features a finished basement and a 2 car garage, huge eat in Kitchen, new bathroom, new carpet, hardwood flooring, storage shed and did I mention a beautiful backyard.
34 FRANKLIN STREET
34 Franklin Street, Cedarville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Two Story Home located on quiet street in the center of town situated on 74x305 lot. Features include 3 BRs/1 Bath, LR, DR, E-I Kitchen with breakfast nook & bar, garage, huge partially fenced yard and two driveways.
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.
87 LINCOLN STREET
87 Lincoln Street, Bridgeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2383 sqft
Large single family home with a extra lot, this is a rare find ! Bathroom and laundry on the main floor along with an oversized living room, main floor bedroom, sun porch and dining room.
216 DELSEA DRIVE
216 Delsea Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2040 sqft
Clean, Well maintained first floor apartment - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large eat-in kitchen, living room. Landlord pays for heat and lawn care. Tenant needs to provide a refrigerator and window air conditioners.
30 S Giles St
30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2428 sqft
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer.
62 CHURCH STREET
62 Church St, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Renovated half double on a quiet street. Owner will consider pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal. Rental applications must be filled out before any showings. Credit/Background is required.
16 Tuckahoe Road
16 Tuckahoe Road, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Well maintained, 1 BR, 1 B home in a natural rural setting. Total privacy in a great area! Great landlords! Includes new double pained windows, security door, 6" solid glass block basement windows. 100% energy efficient.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Millville, the median rent is $768 for a studio, $833 for a 1-bedroom, $1,073 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,403 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Millville, check out our monthly Millville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Millville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Wesley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millville from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Dover, Camden, and Marlton.
