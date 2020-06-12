/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2202 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
242 W Inlet Road
242 West Inlet Road, Ocean City, NJ
Gardens single family home available for rent through July and August. 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath spacious property in a great neighborhood and near fabulous Gardens beaches. Enjoy your own house to relax in this summer. August available for $15,000.
935 Ocean Ave
935 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
One of the biggest units in Ocean Colony, 3 Bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms with renovations throughout. Huge walkout patio with direct access to pool and to the boardwalk. One assigned parking spot. . July - $11,500 and August $11.500. No pets.
1502 West Ave
1502 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENTAL PERIOD ( SEPTEMBER THRU MID-MAY $1,200.00 MONTHLY) , or (September thru Mid-June $1,400.
810 Asbury Ave
810 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to THE ASBURY Condominium Association. A TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN (3rd bedroom) YEARLY RENTAL IN OCEAN CITY RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF DOWNTOWN is now available.
511 13th Street
511 13th Street, Ocean City, NJ
Relax at the Seashore this Summer in this beautifully renovated Ocean City Beach Cottage. You won't find another home quite like this just steps from the beach and boardwalk.
14 Ocean Road
14 Ocean Road, Ocean City, NJ
For rent is this single family house, built in 1900, in the Gardens of Ocean City, NJ. This home is perfect for a large family or two to create lasting memories at the beach.
3113 West Ave
3113 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spend your summer 2020 in this adorable, well maintained, ocean side condo. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo is perfect for a family looking for a relaxing getaway in Ocean City.
700 Wesley Ave
700 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ
Now booking for Summer 2020! This charming Ocean City home sits in the historic district and is just 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, it's perfect for the whole family.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
New York Avenue
582 2nd Street
582 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home.
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City
Margate City
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
Margate City
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Margate City
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.
Margate City
26 S Adams Ave
26 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Beautiful first floor condo has been freshly painted and has a brand new incredible deck .
Margate City
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
Fairways
20 Dartmouth Rd Dr
20 Dartmouth Road, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental available immediately. Spacious corner single family home with 3 bedrooms + den, 1.5 bath, 1 car attached garage and large yard. Gas heat, central air, ready to move in! 1.5 month security and first month rent. No pets.
Longport
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.
2423 Cedarbridge Road
2423 Cedarbridge Rd, Northfield, NJ
Large, fully renovated Northfield home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two car garage (3,000 sq. ft.). Completely updated. Gorgeous, Huge Island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring.
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
Gold Coast
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...
