2 bed 2 bath apartments
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ
500 Bay Ave
500 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This lovely 4th Floor Condominium features a new updated kitchen with tile back splash and granite countertops. The 2 spacious bedrooms include multiple large windows for you to enjoy the abundance of natural light.
15 Madaket Ct
15 Madaket Court, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Ocean City Yearly Rental, Unfurnished. Two bedroom 2nd floor, two full bathroom condo. Brand new Central Air/Heat. Includes Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Pool, Jacuzzi. New kitchen floor.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
Margate City
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Margate City
111 N Thurlow Ave
111 North Thurlow Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Quaint 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Offering great outdoor space to enjoy summer evenings at the shore! Walking distance to Margate's wonderful restaurants and beaches! Available 8/1/2020 to 9/7/2020 @ $10,000.00
Margate City
9200 Monmouth Ave
9200 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
JUST LISTED!! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo in the fabulous Marina District of Margate. This spacious and extremely well maintained unit is walking distance to all the area has to offer, shopping, dining and an easy walk to the beach or bay.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City
Mount Pleasant
309 Sassafras Run
309 Sassafras Run, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, 3rd floor unit with full size washers & dryers, built-in gas fireplace, storage, wine racks, and more. Conveniently located near bus route and next to CVS, and close to Wawa, Dunkin Dounuts, gas station, and schools.
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
Available July 15 to Aug 2 (18 days) for $5,500. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
Lower Chelsea
34 N Montgomery Ave
34 North Montgomery Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1250 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you have plenty of space to relax and unwind after a long fun day at the beach.
Lower Chelsea
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
720 S New Rd Road
720 South New Road, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 S New Rd Road in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower Chelsea
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
Ventnor City
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
Ventnor City
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Unique bi-level apartment, just 2 blocks to the beach and most area stores. New carpet, bedroom and bathroom on each level. Tremendous amount of closet space, plus a storage bin. Perfect for roommates.
Lower Chelsea
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
Downtown Atlantic City
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.
Lower Chelsea
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
562 London Court II Ct
562 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court II development of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout.
