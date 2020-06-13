/
/
mays landing
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
77 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
253 Vail Court
253 Vail Court, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5303 Harding Hwy Hwy
5303 Harding Highway, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
998 sqft
Welcome to this second level condo at Sandpiper and enjoy the pool and playground while appreciating the secure entry door and security cameras located throughout the complex and buildings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Avenue
119 Pine Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1440 sqft
If you are looking for peace and quiet in a country-like setting, this is the perfect rental for you! Set back on 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Winterbury Dr
4944 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2519 Cottonwood Ct
2519 Cottonwood Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condominium is spacious and full of charm. Full size washer and dryer and its very convenient location near clubhouse, pool, shopping, and more!!! Ready for qualified resident to move in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1623 Peacock Ct
1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring,
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2506 OLEANDER COURT
2506 Oleander Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
REMODELED TWO BEDROOM AND ONE BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER CONDO AT THE WOODLANDS WITH FENCED PATIO. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4548 CONCORD PLACE
4548 Concord Pl, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
TWO BEDROOM AND 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM AT HARDING RUN 1 IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2743 Evergreen Ct
2743 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 Philadelphia Ave
207 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking for 11 cars. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas and electric. Lockbox on exterior door and apartment door.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
205 Philadelphia Ave
205 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas, electric and heat. Lock box on exterior door and apartment door.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE
2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1486 sqft
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Grange Ct # 2608
2608 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Timber Glen in Mays Landing off Wrangleboro. Really nice 3 bedroom townhouse. 1st. Floor, large living room, laundry, power room, eating area and kitchen with sliders to outdoor area. New carpet in whole house, tile in kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mays Landing, the median rent is $1,187 for a studio, $1,319 for a 1-bedroom, $1,704 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,296 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mays Landing, check out our monthly Mays Landing Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mays Landing area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mays Landing from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Levittown, Camden, and Marlton.
