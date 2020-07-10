119 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ with washer-dryer

/
2736 Bay Ave
2736 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Available Yearly/Summer Seasonal: Yearly $1,500 monthly. Summer Seasonal: $16,000. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor furnished rental proeprty. Wide open view across from bird sanctuary.
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
15 Madaket Ct
15 Madaket Court, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Ocean City Yearly Rental, Unfurnished. Two bedroom 2nd floor, two full bathroom condo. Brand new Central Air/Heat. Includes Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Pool, Jacuzzi. New kitchen floor.
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.
1502 West Ave
1502 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENTAL PERIOD ( SEPTEMBER THRU MID-MAY $1,200.00 MONTHLY) , or (September thru Mid-June $1,400.
810 Asbury Ave
810 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to THE ASBURY Condominium Association. A TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN (3rd bedroom) YEARLY RENTAL IN OCEAN CITY RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF DOWNTOWN is now available.
511 13th Street
511 13th Street, Ocean City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$56,000
Relax at the Seashore this Summer in this beautifully renovated Ocean City Beach Cottage. You won't find another home quite like this just steps from the beach and boardwalk.
700 Wesley Ave
700 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Now booking for Summer 2020! This charming Ocean City home sits in the historic district and is just 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, it's perfect for the whole family.
2725 Wesley
2725 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
This beachfront first floor has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and sleeping for 9, on the Gold Coast of Ocean City, New Jersey. Located 6 blocks from shopping and 4 blocks from end of boardwalk. Newly decorated and updated. 1 twin has a trundle.
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
Fairways
81 W Laurel Dr
81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office.
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.
