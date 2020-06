233 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ

Tips for a Pleasant Move

If you plan to move to Pleasantville, New Jersey, it's best to start your search early spring, mid-summer or in the fall when the weather is pleasant. During mid-spring/early summer, it's traditionally storm season, so you may not get the most out of your trip during this time. Although it is a good thing to check vacancies in person, you can also navigate to a few websites to see what's available in the area. However, be warned that this area is highly desirable.

When you do visit an apartment complex in Pleasantville, make sure to bring your identification documents, your most recent lease, a reference from your landlord, a business reference, bank statements, tax returns and your charming personality, unless of course you're a jerk -- in which case you might want just to apply over the computer.