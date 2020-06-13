Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

233 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
727 Black Horse Pike
727 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$890
Beautiful 1 bedroom - 1 bath townhouse style END UNIT condo!!! Very convenient to almost everything. Very close to bus stop. Subject to approval. Tenant responsible for security deposit and utilities. We have more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Waterfront District
1 Unit Available
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2747 Fire Road
2747 Fire Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Egg Harbor Township Single Family Home- Renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house. All Redone with new paint, new flooring and new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE Now! FIRST FLOOR.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
157 Dunlin Ln
157 Dunlin Ln, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Beautifully- appointed 2 story townhome with view of Lake's Bay; breathtaking sunsets! Upgrades throughout including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, maple cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

Median Rent in Pleasantville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pleasantville is $1,106, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,429.
Studio
$995
1 Bed
$1,106
2 Beds
$1,429
3+ Beds
$1,925
City GuidePleasantville
"I am obsessed with trash TV. I watch all reality shows. I watch all the 'Housewives.' I am a huge fan of 'New Jersey.'" - NeNe Leakes

You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often.

Tips for a Pleasant Move

If you plan to move to Pleasantville, New Jersey, it's best to start your search early spring, mid-summer or in the fall when the weather is pleasant. During mid-spring/early summer, it's traditionally storm season, so you may not get the most out of your trip during this time. Although it is a good thing to check vacancies in person, you can also navigate to a few websites to see what's available in the area. However, be warned that this area is highly desirable.

When you do visit an apartment complex in Pleasantville, make sure to bring your identification documents, your most recent lease, a reference from your landlord, a business reference, bank statements, tax returns and your charming personality, unless of course you're a jerk -- in which case you might want just to apply over the computer.

Neighborhoods in Pleasantville

Most residents in Pleasantville have been here for more than 10 years, which is a trend that doesn't seem to be changing. This means that if you want to move to Pleasantville, you have to either wait for rental apartments to open or threaten the locals to move. Be warned: if you choose the second option, you may find yourself behind bars in Pleasantville, which is probably not the way you want to go.

Pleasantville doesn't have any neighborhoods in it, but it is close buddies with West Atlantic City. Tourists from all over the state, country and world visit Atlantic City to try their luck at one of several casinos. They also come here for the fresh seafood and fun in the sun activities. Since this is a highly popular area, there are many places for rent, but the vacancies may vary in number throughout the year. However, if you're looking for studio apartments, you just might be in luck.

A Pleasant Lifestyle

If you plan on moving to Pleasantville, New Jersey, there are many things to do. Obviously, being located by the Atlantic Ocean is a benefit in itself with plenty of fishing, skiing and sunbathing opportunities. However, before making it out to the ocean, you have to pass Absecon Bay and Lakes Bay located on both sides of the Atlantic City Expressway. Most people come out this way to enjoy time at the local Baraka Hotel and Casino or to check into some of the resorts located in Margate City or Ventnor City near the ocean.

Since there is a lot of water here, there are plenty of fishing opportunities, and the locals take full advantage. Although most people fish in nearby lakes, ponds and bays, some choose to drive up north to enjoy fishing near the Edwin Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge near Perch Cove. Here, you'll find dozens of types of fish, shrimp and crabs.

If working out is your thing, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of parks in the area aside from Edwin Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. The biggest park in Pleasantville is Seaview Park, which has a few biking/walking trails and is located just a stone's throw north of Seaview Golf Resort Pines Court.

If you like shopping, Pleasantville has plenty of places to soothe your craving for retail therapy. The most popular shopping centers in the area are Cardiff Circle, located in Egg Harbor Township or Web Mall Plus, located right in the center of Pleasantville.

Although many local residents travel down the Atlantic City Expressway to enjoy a meal in Atlantic City, some choose to stay at home. If you do choose to eat locally, check out Marco Polo pizzeria, Gary's restaurant or Mariachi Mexican restaurant near Absecon Bay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pleasantville?
In Pleasantville, the median rent is $995 for a studio, $1,106 for a 1-bedroom, $1,429 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,925 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pleasantville, check out our monthly Pleasantville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pleasantville?
Some of the colleges located in the Pleasantville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pleasantville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pleasantville from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Lakewood, Camden, and Marlton.

