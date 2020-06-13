233 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ📍
You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often.
If you plan to move to Pleasantville, New Jersey, it's best to start your search early spring, mid-summer or in the fall when the weather is pleasant. During mid-spring/early summer, it's traditionally storm season, so you may not get the most out of your trip during this time. Although it is a good thing to check vacancies in person, you can also navigate to a few websites to see what's available in the area. However, be warned that this area is highly desirable.
When you do visit an apartment complex in Pleasantville, make sure to bring your identification documents, your most recent lease, a reference from your landlord, a business reference, bank statements, tax returns and your charming personality, unless of course you're a jerk -- in which case you might want just to apply over the computer.
Most residents in Pleasantville have been here for more than 10 years, which is a trend that doesn't seem to be changing. This means that if you want to move to Pleasantville, you have to either wait for rental apartments to open or threaten the locals to move. Be warned: if you choose the second option, you may find yourself behind bars in Pleasantville, which is probably not the way you want to go.
Pleasantville doesn't have any neighborhoods in it, but it is close buddies with West Atlantic City. Tourists from all over the state, country and world visit Atlantic City to try their luck at one of several casinos. They also come here for the fresh seafood and fun in the sun activities. Since this is a highly popular area, there are many places for rent, but the vacancies may vary in number throughout the year. However, if you're looking for studio apartments, you just might be in luck.
If you plan on moving to Pleasantville, New Jersey, there are many things to do. Obviously, being located by the Atlantic Ocean is a benefit in itself with plenty of fishing, skiing and sunbathing opportunities. However, before making it out to the ocean, you have to pass Absecon Bay and Lakes Bay located on both sides of the Atlantic City Expressway. Most people come out this way to enjoy time at the local Baraka Hotel and Casino or to check into some of the resorts located in Margate City or Ventnor City near the ocean.
Since there is a lot of water here, there are plenty of fishing opportunities, and the locals take full advantage. Although most people fish in nearby lakes, ponds and bays, some choose to drive up north to enjoy fishing near the Edwin Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge near Perch Cove. Here, you'll find dozens of types of fish, shrimp and crabs.
If working out is your thing, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of parks in the area aside from Edwin Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. The biggest park in Pleasantville is Seaview Park, which has a few biking/walking trails and is located just a stone's throw north of Seaview Golf Resort Pines Court.
If you like shopping, Pleasantville has plenty of places to soothe your craving for retail therapy. The most popular shopping centers in the area are Cardiff Circle, located in Egg Harbor Township or Web Mall Plus, located right in the center of Pleasantville.
Although many local residents travel down the Atlantic City Expressway to enjoy a meal in Atlantic City, some choose to stay at home. If you do choose to eat locally, check out Marco Polo pizzeria, Gary's restaurant or Mariachi Mexican restaurant near Absecon Bay.