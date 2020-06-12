/
/
margate city
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM
214 Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9609 Ventnor Ave
9609 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor 1 bedroom furnished condo! Great location! Beach and Boardwalk 2 blocks away. Coin op laundry. 1 car parking spot. Shopping near and transportation. A must see!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
202 N Harding Ave
202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
207 N Wilson Ave
207 North Wilson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT YEARLY RENTAL IN THE MARINA DISTRICT OF MARGATE!! Renovated & freshly painted second floor two bedroom, one full bath unit with large outdoor deck! Full sized kitchen and spacious open living room. Beautiful new full bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9 S Gladstone Ave
9 South Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Renovated throughout, from top to bottom, brand new appliances, flooring, furnishings, and more! This gem of a condo is in the HOTTEST part of town, centrally located in Magnificent Margate, walking distance to Casel's, restaurants, shopping, and so
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Margate City rentals listed on Apartment List is $15,710.
Some of the colleges located in the Margate City area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Margate City from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Marlton, Vineland, and Moorestown-Lenola.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Somers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ