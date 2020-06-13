/
/
egg harbor city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Egg Harbor City, NJ
207 Philadelphia Ave
207 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking for 11 cars. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas and electric. Lockbox on exterior door and apartment door.
205 Philadelphia Ave
205 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Second floor three bedroom, 1 bath apartment in convenient location near shops, public transportation. On street parking. No pets, no smokers. Tenants pay gas, electric and heat. Lock box on exterior door and apartment door.
243 Cincinnati
243 Cincinnati Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Charming 2 bedroom rental in Egg Harbor City. Top Floor. Brand new flooring and kitchen with a connection for a washer and dryer. Quiet street close to transportation and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Egg Harbor City
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pomona
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
2608 Grange Ct # 2608
2608 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Timber Glen in Mays Landing off Wrangleboro. Really nice 3 bedroom townhouse. 1st. Floor, large living room, laundry, power room, eating area and kitchen with sliders to outdoor area. New carpet in whole house, tile in kitchen.
3202 Falcon Ct
3202 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1700 sqft
3202 Falcon Court is a beautiful 1,700 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Inside, you’ll find spacious walk-in closets, cathedral ceilings, a full-size laundry room, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms & more.
2519 Cottonwood Ct
2519 Cottonwood Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condominium is spacious and full of charm. Full size washer and dryer and its very convenient location near clubhouse, pool, shopping, and more!!! Ready for qualified resident to move in.
2706 Grange Ct Ct
2706 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo located in Timber Glen! This home features ample closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, an open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room along with laminate flooring, beautiful tile and a soft carpet
2506 OLEANDER COURT
2506 Oleander Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
REMODELED TWO BEDROOM AND ONE BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER CONDO AT THE WOODLANDS WITH FENCED PATIO. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Pomona
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
2743 Evergreen Ct
2743 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Egg Harbor City
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
253 Vail Court
253 Vail Court, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community.
119 Pine Avenue
119 Pine Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1440 sqft
If you are looking for peace and quiet in a country-like setting, this is the perfect rental for you! Set back on 2.
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
41 Driftwood Ct
41 Driftwood Court, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Available for showing on Tuesday 6/09/2020 First floor Fox Chase condo. Kitchen overlooks nice sized LR featuring Wood Burning Fireplace. 12x10 Bedroom features large Walk in Closet.
25 WATERVIEW
25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen.
Pomona
105 W White Horse Pike Pike
105 West White Horse Pike, Pomona, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful and brand new 1 bedroom, 1 bath, "STOCKTON COTTAGES".
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Egg Harbor City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Egg Harbor City area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Egg Harbor City from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Levittown, Trenton, and Lakewood.
