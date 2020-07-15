Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocean City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
1 Unit Available
Fairways
81 W Laurel Dr
81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.

1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
8102 Marshall Ave
8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to the dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS

1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

1 Unit Available
Longport
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.

1 Unit Available
Fairways
911 W New York Ave
911 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This newly renovated home shows well. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and tile floors. Bright living room with oversized bay window. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Longport
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
30 N Benson Ave
30 North Benson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths located on a corner lot with playground across the street. Just a short walk from Margate's vibrant Marina district. This home features hardwood floors, granite kitchen, great back yard and a wide open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Margate City
13 N Clarendon Ave
13 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
SUMMER FUN STARTS HERE! This beautiful, just remodeled 3 Bed 2 1/2 bath home located in the sought after ABC streets of Margate, is 2 1/2 blocks to the beach and a short walk to the boardwalk.
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6717 Atlantic Ave
6717 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SECOND FLOOR UNIT FOR FULL SUMMER UNFURNISHED $8,000 RENTAL! Just one block from the beach and boardwalk, this unit features open living room and dining area w/ hardwood floors, three bedrooms and a full bath! Elevator to unit! CALL TODAY!

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
9 N Weymouth Ave
9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

1 Unit Available
321 Dogwood Ave Ave
321 Dogwood Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home. The kitchen features granite counters, a glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a tiled floor. Bright living room area with a bay window and hardwood floors. .

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.

1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ocean City, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocean City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

