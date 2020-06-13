/
/
absecon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
720 S New Rd Road
720 South New Road, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 S New Rd Road in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 1 mile of Absecon
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
157 Dunlin Ln
157 Dunlin Ln, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Beautifully- appointed 2 story townhome with view of Lake's Bay; breathtaking sunsets! Upgrades throughout including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, maple cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Absecon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Absecon area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Absecon from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Lakewood, Camden, and Marlton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJ