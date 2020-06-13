/
ocean city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM
236 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ📍
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.
242 W Inlet Road
242 West Inlet Road, Ocean City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
Gardens single family home available for rent through July and August. 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath spacious property in a great neighborhood and near fabulous Gardens beaches. Enjoy your own house to relax in this summer. August available for $15,000.
935 Ocean Ave
935 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
One of the biggest units in Ocean Colony, 3 Bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms with renovations throughout. Huge walkout patio with direct access to pool and to the boardwalk. One assigned parking spot. . July - $11,500 and August $11.500. No pets.
1502 West Ave
1502 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENTAL PERIOD ( SEPTEMBER THRU MID-MAY $1,200.00 MONTHLY) , or (September thru Mid-June $1,400.
810 Asbury Ave
810 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to THE ASBURY Condominium Association. A TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN (3rd bedroom) YEARLY RENTAL IN OCEAN CITY RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF DOWNTOWN is now available.
511 13th Street
511 13th Street, Ocean City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$56,000
Relax at the Seashore this Summer in this beautifully renovated Ocean City Beach Cottage. You won't find another home quite like this just steps from the beach and boardwalk.
14 Ocean Road
14 Ocean Road, Ocean City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
For rent is this single family house, built in 1900, in the Gardens of Ocean City, NJ. This home is perfect for a large family or two to create lasting memories at the beach.
3113 West Ave
3113 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spend your summer 2020 in this adorable, well maintained, ocean side condo. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo is perfect for a family looking for a relaxing getaway in Ocean City.
700 Wesley Ave
700 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Now booking for Summer 2020! This charming Ocean City home sits in the historic district and is just 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, it's perfect for the whole family.
1004 Ocean Ave
1004 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
*Full Season Rental Only* An Ocean City, NJ "classic beach house!" One block to the beach and boardwalk, this apartment is the perfect getaway! Featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and patio space. Also includes off street parking for 1 car.
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
New York Avenue
582 2nd Street
582 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home.
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
Margate City
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Margate City
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ocean City rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Ocean City area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocean City from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Camden, Marlton, and Cherry Hill Mall.