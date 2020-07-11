/
luxury apartments
64 Luxury Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.
511 13th Street
511 13th Street, Ocean City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$56,000
Relax at the Seashore this Summer in this beautifully renovated Ocean City Beach Cottage. You won't find another home quite like this just steps from the beach and boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9707 Pacific Ave in Margate City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Margate City
119 N Granville Ave
119 North Granville Avenue, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Plenty of room for 2 families in this 6 bedroom home. Master suite on the 1st floor. Totally redone inside. 2 decks. 3 bath rooms. Convenient walk to shopping, stores and playground. Short distance to the beach. Rented for July.
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Longport
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Margate City
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.
Margate City
204 N Clarendon Ave
204 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Adorable August Rental.. August 1, 2020 till September 7, 2020..Freshly Painted with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location. Front Porch. Main Bedroom has Master bath. 3 & 4th Bedroom Upstairs.
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
Margate City
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance
Margate City
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family
