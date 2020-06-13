14 Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, NJ

/
Bridgeton
Glen Park Townhomes
111 Wayne Rd, Bridgeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1400 sqft
Come visit Glen Park Townhomes located in the heart of Bridgeton, NJ. Our newly renovated townhomes are nestled among several well-maintained and landscaped courtyards with shared private access. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
41 Cedar St
41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
74 S Pine St
74 South Pine Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
For Rent- 2 bed 1.5 bath Second Story Apartment in Bridgeton NJ - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
104 South Ave
104 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home for Rent in Bridgeton NJ $1350 - Welcome to this cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home has been freshly painted and updated and is ready for you to move in. The living room is cozy and inviting as you enter the home.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
258 WALNUT STREET
258 Walnut Street, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Twin double with porch features refinished living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms and a bath. It also has a fenced in yard with a shed. Must meet income requirements and a completed background check.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
87 LINCOLN STREET
87 Lincoln Street, Bridgeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2383 sqft
Large single family home with a extra lot, this is a rare find ! Bathroom and laundry on the main floor along with an oversized living room, main floor bedroom, sun porch and dining room.
Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
30 S Giles St
30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2428 sqft
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
62 CHURCH STREET
62 Church St, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Renovated half double on a quiet street. Owner will consider pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal. Rental applications must be filled out before any showings. Credit/Background is required.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7 CENTER LANE
7 Center Lane, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1032 sqft
Country living at its finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher features a finished basement and a 2 car garage, huge eat in Kitchen, new bathroom, new carpet, hardwood flooring, storage shed and did I mention a beautiful backyard.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
27 S Woodruff Road
27 South Woodruff Road, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bedroom 1/2 double in Upper Deerfield Township. This property features a living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room and a cooks kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgeton
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
297 ROUTE 540
297 County Road 540, Cumberland County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom home is available for immediate occupancy. Well maintained from top to bottom.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
518 STATE STREET
518 State Street, Elmer, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
6384 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in quiet, peaceful, beautiful Elmer Boro. Apply today and call for a personal tour!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
520 IRVING AVENUE
520 Irving Avenue, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit is available for rent. This property offers spacious rooms, large yard (landlord takes care of lawn), plenty of parking, high efficiency heater and much more. Conveniently located close to Rt 55.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
34 FRANKLIN STREET
34 Franklin Street, Cedarville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Two Story Home located on quiet street in the center of town situated on 74x305 lot. Features include 3 BRs/1 Bath, LR, DR, E-I Kitchen with breakfast nook & bar, garage, huge partially fenced yard and two driveways.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bridgeton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgeton area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgeton from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Camden.
