somers point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
249 Apartments for rent in Somers Point, NJ📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
New York Avenue
12 Units Available
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fairways
1 Unit Available
20 Dartmouth Rd Dr
20 Dartmouth Road, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental available immediately. Spacious corner single family home with 3 bedrooms + den, 1.5 bath, 1 car attached garage and large yard. Gas heat, central air, ready to move in! 1.5 month security and first month rent. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kennedy Park
1 Unit Available
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
New York Avenue
1 Unit Available
582 2nd Street
582 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Fairways
1 Unit Available
911 W New York Ave
911 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This newly renovated home shows well. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and tile floors. Bright living room with oversized bay window. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Somers Point
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.
Results within 5 miles of Somers Point
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Somers Point, the median rent is $972 for a studio, $1,080 for a 1-bedroom, $1,396 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,880 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Somers Point, check out our monthly Somers Point Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Somers Point area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Somers Point from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Camden, Marlton, and Cherry Hill Mall.
