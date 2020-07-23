/
/
atlantic county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
294 Apartments for rent in Atlantic County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
7 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
23 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished winter rental available at the Ocean Front Longport Seaview Condominium located at the "Point" in Longport. Lovely upgraded unit offers a beautifully appointed kitchen and bath and terrific amenities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Tilton
23 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
COME CHECK OUT THIS NEWLY RENOVATED CONDO IN TILTON CLUB!! NEW KITCHEN WITH HIGH END SOLID WOOD DOVETAIL CABINETS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HVAC, NEW WINDOWS AND AMAZING GRANITE COUNTERS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4501 Atlantic Ave Ave
4501 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One of a kind 1 bedroom apartment, with large deck with ocean views! The building is located on the corner of South Kingston and Atlantic Avenues, just a block from the beach and boardwalk and close to Stockton.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Longport
31 N 32 Ave
31 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Looking for a Covid escape? Look no further. Fabulous winter rental on one of the best streets in Longport. Almost new construction featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, deck, outside shower and back yard BBQ area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
21 S Bartram Ave
21 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
the best location steps to Stockton university, steps to the beach, transportation and shopping. Beautiful Building totally renovated to the stud.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
269 39 Street
269 39th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
First Floor 1 1/2 blocks to beach all laminate flooring front porch back deck off street parking gas heat central air full appliance package older unit but well maintained
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2304 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 8/1/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
242 Risa Ave
242 Risa Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1988 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Bi Level - ( Buy $185,000 or Rent $2100 ) - Property Id: 319737 4BR, 2BTHS, 2 Garages " No Downpayment And No Closing Cost If Purchased- Mortgage payment will be around $1300 to all qualified buyers @ Purchase price of
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Iroquois Drive
132 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Society Hill 2, 1100 square feet, frsh paint, new carpet, wood laminate flooring in bedrooms, top floor, cathedral ceilings with skylights.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Beach House Condominium, mint condition, only a short block to great beach. This beautiful unit has 2 patios for entertainment overlooking a fabulous heated pool for summer fun. Very spacious unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
100 S Berkley Square
100 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1280 sqft
High floor facing AC skyline!!!! Two bedroom split layout...multi year lease is possible!!! Available immediately!! Full service building!!! Spectacular views!! Big wide terrace!! Building is a fantastic place to live!!!!
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
610 Noahs Rd
610 Noahs Rd, Pleasantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
615 sqft
Updated 2nd floor unit. Fresh paint, wood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6100 Boardwalk
6100 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$7,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer fun in this ocean front bldg. On the Boardwalk, with pool, sundeck, fishing pier and beach. Unit sleeps 4 w/ utilities included. Priced for you to enjoy the summer season right now!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Atlantic County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Toms River, Lakewood, Marlton, and Camden have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ