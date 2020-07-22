21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocean City, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9102 Jefferson Ct Ct
9102 Jefferson Ct, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Well-kept home in a pristine courtyard community on Jefferson Court in Margate. This home has 2 bonus rooms!! The 1st on the main level behind the kitchen has a double size pull out couch and a full bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Patcong
18 Cooper Dr
18 Cooper Drive, Somers Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available starting 9/1/20. Recently updated large 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Large living room with a slider out to your private deck, 2 large bedrooms and full bath with a tub/shower.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
204 N Clarendon Ave
204 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Adorable August Rental.. August 1, 2020 till September 7, 2020..Freshly Painted with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location. Front Porch. Main Bedroom has Master bath. 3 & 4th Bedroom Upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
8015 Winchester Ave Ave
8015 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful Downbeach Condo, in the heart of Margate for RENT! FULL SERVICE PRIVATE ELEVATOR, private parking, and fully equipped- and DOG FRIENDLY! Walking (1 block) to many restaurants, bars, grocery store, starbucks and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2834 Atlantic Ave Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$895
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLICATION ACCEPTED - NO MORE SHOWINGS - TOP FLOOR Studio. AMAZING Direct Water & City Views! Excellent condition. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES. Heat, Hot Water, Air Conditioning, Electric, and Sewer. Laundry Room on each floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
421 Davis
421 Davis Avenue, Northfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1340 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in desirable Northfield. Completely rebuilt in 2015. 3 bed, 2 bath open concept wood look tile floor. Full basement and garage for storage. Fabulous main bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Will consider pets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5707 Monmouth Ave
5707 Monmouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1524 Mediterranean Ave
1524 Mediterranean Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
3 N Newport Ave
3 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! First floor unit of a Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Large back yard for cookouts and fun. Will consider pets. Basic Cable, WiFi, Gas, Electric, water and Sewer included in rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ocean City, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ocean City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ocean City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ocean City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

