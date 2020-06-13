132 Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ

Living in Williamstown

Life in Williamstown isn't much like the New Jersey you might expect if you watch_ the Sopranos_. It rains over 44 inches per year in Williamstown, making it an ideal place to plant a garden. Also, an ideal place to invest in some rain boots and a great umbrella. It snows less than six inches per year, well below the national average of 25 inches. Sunny days outnumber the cloudy, rainy ones by 207 to 101. The hottest month is July, but temperatures don't tend to surpass 90 degrees often, so you won't need to install any extra ACs. January is the coldest month, when temperatures usually bottom out around 23 degrees, so make sure you bring your parks! Williamstown equals the national average on the Comfort Index at 44 out of 100, with higher numbers being more comfortable.

Schools here rank better than many other New Jersey districts. Monroe Township Public Schools services Williamstown's children, and many of the available places to rent are convenient to these schools and their sports facilities. Williamstown is situated within the Monroe Township of Gloucester County, with a population of about fifteen and a half thousand people. The total area of Williamstown is about four and a half square miles, and an average of two thousand people live in each of those square miles.

There are two airports within a half-hour drive, the nearest being Cross Keys Airport, not far from many of the property rentals available. The city also has its own municipal golf course, Scotland Run Golf Club. Most people in Williamstown commute (about 80 percent), and commutes are long, often exceeding an hour each way.