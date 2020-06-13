Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ

Median Rent in Williamstown

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Williamstown is $1,015, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,270.
Studio
$885
1 Bed
$1,015
2 Beds
$1,270
3+ Beds
$1,655
City GuideWilliamstown
Williamstown is ranked the number two place to spend the holidays in all of New Jersey. So, if you're ready to get away, pack your suitcase and head here. You won't want to miss out on all the fun!

Williamstown has a great reputation for being a fun place to visit. However, it hasn't always been a tourist hub. In fact, the area first became known for glass production, and then as an agricultural hub. In fact, nearby Glassboro was named for the glass industry in the area, and Blue Ribbon still operates here today as a testament to Williamstown's agricultural heritage. Only recently has it become the suburban residential and business district it is today.

Moving to Williamstown

The best time to move to Williamstown is in the summer or fall, when you have no worries about snowfall and less chance of rain than in the springtime. After all, the weather up north can be unpredictable (and terribly cold in the winter!) Williamstown is a pretty place, with relatively mild weather and lots of green trees and grass. On the other hand, it's crowded, the traffic can get jammed, and residents complain about the property tax rates. Property values are generally lower here than in the rest of New Jersey, so it's easier to find affordable places for rent than in some other Jersey cities. Lucky you if you don't feel like have a hard housing search!

Neighborhoods in Williamstown

A search for apartments in Williamstown reveals that many apartment rentals are available here that are lovely, comfortable, and budget friendly.

Northern Williamstown: This is a nice, suburban part of town, perfect for quiet living. It's home to the popular public park, Green Meadows.

Southern Williamstown: Southern Williamstown borders and bleeds into Monroe Township. Many of the town's historic buildings are in this area. The Monroe Township Historical Society oversees the historic buildings and places of Williamstown, of which there are many. Established in 1737, the area has some of the richest history and heritage of any place in the nation.

Living in Williamstown

Life in Williamstown isn't much like the New Jersey you might expect if you watch_ the Sopranos_. It rains over 44 inches per year in Williamstown, making it an ideal place to plant a garden. Also, an ideal place to invest in some rain boots and a great umbrella. It snows less than six inches per year, well below the national average of 25 inches. Sunny days outnumber the cloudy, rainy ones by 207 to 101. The hottest month is July, but temperatures don't tend to surpass 90 degrees often, so you won't need to install any extra ACs. January is the coldest month, when temperatures usually bottom out around 23 degrees, so make sure you bring your parks! Williamstown equals the national average on the Comfort Index at 44 out of 100, with higher numbers being more comfortable.

Schools here rank better than many other New Jersey districts. Monroe Township Public Schools services Williamstown's children, and many of the available places to rent are convenient to these schools and their sports facilities. Williamstown is situated within the Monroe Township of Gloucester County, with a population of about fifteen and a half thousand people. The total area of Williamstown is about four and a half square miles, and an average of two thousand people live in each of those square miles.

There are two airports within a half-hour drive, the nearest being Cross Keys Airport, not far from many of the property rentals available. The city also has its own municipal golf course, Scotland Run Golf Club. Most people in Williamstown commute (about 80 percent), and commutes are long, often exceeding an hour each way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Williamstown?
In Williamstown, the median rent is $885 for a studio, $1,015 for a 1-bedroom, $1,270 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,655 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Williamstown, check out our monthly Williamstown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Williamstown?
Some of the colleges located in the Williamstown area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Williamstown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Williamstown from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Levittown, Camden, and Marlton.

