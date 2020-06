128 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ

Neighborhoods

People often think of Atlantic City as one giant boardwalk but there are other areas to live in besides the hotbed entertainment center. You might remember the properties in Monopoly? Well, the game was based on Atlantic City neighborhoods and real estate, so some of these neighborhoods may sound familiar to you.

Atlantic City: This is the heart of all the action packed with hotels, casinos, theaters, a boardwalk, and more. You can find real estate here, but it’s definitely the most expensive in the area. And its definitely not the place to call home if you're looking for a small neighborhood feel.

Brigantine: Brigantine is actually a suburb of Atlantic City and is its own island. Brigantine has beautiful beaches. This makes real estate here a bit pricey people have their vacation homes here. The area was hard hit by the hurricane, but they're rebuilding. Its definitely the place to be if you want something quaint and New England-y.

Ventnor City: Another beachy neighborhood in Atlantic City. Their motto is "Shorely the Best!" and the area is much more relaxed than Atlantic City. There are lots of single family homes and townhomes here, so you can feel like you really live in a suburban neighborhood.

Longport: Longport is quiet, and the neighborhood has a little more variety in terms of housing than some of Atlantic City's other areas. Its a good draw if you love water sports, with easy access to the beach.