128 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ

Moving to Atlantic City

Most people don't think about living in Atlantic City full-time though lots of people have their beach houses there or love to go there for vacations. However, it is totally possible to find a home in Atlantic City, even to live in full-time, and there is a good selection of rentals and homes for purchase. Most apartments in Atlantic City are one-bedroom apartments, and they're commonly located in big complexes or large apartment buildings. The cost of renting in Atlantic City is a bit higher than some New Jersey areas but you get all of the amenities of living here plus being only 120 miles from New York City. If you are looking to rent in Atlantic City, come in the off-season, or right at the end of the summer. This is when there is the greatest turn around in terms of residences, and you'll most likely be able to find something you like in your price range.