128 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ📍
Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career.
Most people don't think about living in Atlantic City full-time though lots of people have their beach houses there or love to go there for vacations. However, it is totally possible to find a home in Atlantic City, even to live in full-time, and there is a good selection of rentals and homes for purchase. Most apartments in Atlantic City are one-bedroom apartments, and they're commonly located in big complexes or large apartment buildings. The cost of renting in Atlantic City is a bit higher than some New Jersey areas but you get all of the amenities of living here plus being only 120 miles from New York City. If you are looking to rent in Atlantic City, come in the off-season, or right at the end of the summer. This is when there is the greatest turn around in terms of residences, and you'll most likely be able to find something you like in your price range.
People often think of Atlantic City as one giant boardwalk but there are other areas to live in besides the hotbed entertainment center. You might remember the properties in Monopoly? Well, the game was based on Atlantic City neighborhoods and real estate, so some of these neighborhoods may sound familiar to you.
Atlantic City: This is the heart of all the action packed with hotels, casinos, theaters, a boardwalk, and more. You can find real estate here, but it’s definitely the most expensive in the area. And its definitely not the place to call home if you're looking for a small neighborhood feel.
Brigantine: Brigantine is actually a suburb of Atlantic City and is its own island. Brigantine has beautiful beaches. This makes real estate here a bit pricey people have their vacation homes here. The area was hard hit by the hurricane, but they're rebuilding. Its definitely the place to be if you want something quaint and New England-y.
Ventnor City: Another beachy neighborhood in Atlantic City. Their motto is "Shorely the Best!" and the area is much more relaxed than Atlantic City. There are lots of single family homes and townhomes here, so you can feel like you really live in a suburban neighborhood.
Longport: Longport is quiet, and the neighborhood has a little more variety in terms of housing than some of Atlantic City's other areas. Its a good draw if you love water sports, with easy access to the beach.
When you live in Atlantic City, you're choosing to live somewhere that is a vacation town. Period. Lots of people come and go and it gets dead in the winter. But by giving up a full-time thriving community feel, you get a city full of activities and scenic sights like the beautiful beach. You'll probably want a car if you live in Atlantic City full time. It can be nice to access the beach and recreation whenever you want to. However, if you don't drive, there are four bus routes that loop through the city. If you actually want to get out of the area, both the New Jersey Transit train and lots of major bus lines will take you in and out.