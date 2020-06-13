Apartment List
/
NJ
/
atlantic city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ

📍
Downtown Atlantic City
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Duck Town
1 Unit Available
4 N Mississippi Ave
4 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Center City Arts/Tourism District. Across street Bass Pro Shop & Walk Outlets. Second floor three bedroom with sundeck & patio. Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Hall & transportation. Long season!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$8,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
5 Schooner Ct
5 Schooner Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1258 sqft
Turn-key Rental, Available immediately. Fantastic Large Townhome, located in the historic Gardners Basin. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
105 N Ohio
105 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$975
Two bedroom apartments located in the heart of Atlantic City....down the street from the hospital and across from The Walk. Close to all modes of transportation, casinos, restaurants and shops. Three blocks from beach.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
4012 Ventnor Ave
4012 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom apartment in Chelsea shopping area and very close to the school on Ventnor Ave. Heat and hot water included in rent. The apartment was just painted this is a very nice apartment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3829 Atlantic Ave
3829 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautifully renovated ground floor one bedroom located directly across from the new Stockton College and one block to the Beach and Boardwalk in Lower Chelsea!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
126 N Texas Ave
126 North Texas Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning apartment totally redone 4 bed rooms 2 full bath ,Jacuzzi , new flooring new kitchen, freshly painted, new thankless water heating -Gas heat. very bright apartment , extra large master bedroom. do not miss this opportunity.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
6 N Brighton Ave
6 North Brighton Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Great location ,freshly painted 2 bed room spacious apartment, large bed rooms , living room, open layout kitchen, newer bathroom. big back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
2021 Blaine Ave
2021 Blaine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
This colonial style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms on a HUGE LOT!! Perfect mix of character and modern touches throughout the whole home. Brand new flooring through out the whole property! Property is a must see. Subsidy Accepted

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
Beachgate Condominiums
600 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful private and roomy one large bedroom condo just steps to the beach, REVEL and SHOWBOAT. New ceramic tile flooring thru, just renovated. Modern kitchen and washer and dryer.

Median Rent in Atlantic City

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Atlantic City is $934, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,207.
Studio
$840
1 Bed
$934
2 Beds
$1,207
3+ Beds
$1,626
City GuideAtlantic City
"Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty / And meet me tonight in Atlantic City / Now our luck may have died and our love may be cold / But with you forever I'll stay / Were goin' out where the sand's turnin' to gold / Put on your stockins baby, 'cause the night's getting cold." (-- The Band,"Atlantic City")

Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career.

Moving to Atlantic City

Most people don't think about living in Atlantic City full-time though lots of people have their beach houses there or love to go there for vacations. However, it is totally possible to find a home in Atlantic City, even to live in full-time, and there is a good selection of rentals and homes for purchase. Most apartments in Atlantic City are one-bedroom apartments, and they're commonly located in big complexes or large apartment buildings. The cost of renting in Atlantic City is a bit higher than some New Jersey areas but you get all of the amenities of living here plus being only 120 miles from New York City. If you are looking to rent in Atlantic City, come in the off-season, or right at the end of the summer. This is when there is the greatest turn around in terms of residences, and you'll most likely be able to find something you like in your price range.

Neighborhoods

People often think of Atlantic City as one giant boardwalk but there are other areas to live in besides the hotbed entertainment center. You might remember the properties in Monopoly? Well, the game was based on Atlantic City neighborhoods and real estate, so some of these neighborhoods may sound familiar to you.

Atlantic City: This is the heart of all the action packed with hotels, casinos, theaters, a boardwalk, and more. You can find real estate here, but it’s definitely the most expensive in the area. And its definitely not the place to call home if you're looking for a small neighborhood feel.

Brigantine: Brigantine is actually a suburb of Atlantic City and is its own island. Brigantine has beautiful beaches. This makes real estate here a bit pricey people have their vacation homes here. The area was hard hit by the hurricane, but they're rebuilding. Its definitely the place to be if you want something quaint and New England-y.

Ventnor City: Another beachy neighborhood in Atlantic City. Their motto is "Shorely the Best!" and the area is much more relaxed than Atlantic City. There are lots of single family homes and townhomes here, so you can feel like you really live in a suburban neighborhood.

Longport: Longport is quiet, and the neighborhood has a little more variety in terms of housing than some of Atlantic City's other areas. Its a good draw if you love water sports, with easy access to the beach.

Living in Atlantic City

When you live in Atlantic City, you're choosing to live somewhere that is a vacation town. Period. Lots of people come and go and it gets dead in the winter. But by giving up a full-time thriving community feel, you get a city full of activities and scenic sights like the beautiful beach. You'll probably want a car if you live in Atlantic City full time. It can be nice to access the beach and recreation whenever you want to. However, if you don't drive, there are four bus routes that loop through the city. If you actually want to get out of the area, both the New Jersey Transit train and lots of major bus lines will take you in and out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Atlantic City?
In Atlantic City, the median rent is $840 for a studio, $934 for a 1-bedroom, $1,207 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,626 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Atlantic City, check out our monthly Atlantic City Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Atlantic City?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Atlantic City include Downtown Atlantic City.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Atlantic City?
Some of the colleges located in the Atlantic City area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Atlantic City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlantic City from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Lakewood, Marlton, and Cherry Hill Mall.

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City