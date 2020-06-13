/
longport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
188 Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ📍
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Longport
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.
Longport
3112 Winchester Ave
3112 Winchester Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Cape Cod in pristine condition, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, eat in kitchen, central air, spacious front patio. Second floor living area gives way to a huge deck ideal for sunning, grilling, and entertaining.
Longport
3216 Pacific Ave
3216 Pacific Avenue, Longport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
1512 sqft
SEPTEMBER 10 THRU OCTOBER 10!! Renovated five bedroom, two full bath beauty just one block from the BEACH! Featuring NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard perfect for entertaining.
Longport
3107 Atlantic Ave
3107 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Direct ocean view and steps to the beach. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new sofa. Great patio deck off of living room for outdoor enjoyment. Outdoor shower, washer/dryer/ central air.
Longport
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.
Longport
2304 Atlantic Ave
2304 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT LOCATION in LONGPORT for the WINTER! This old world charm house from the 1920's featuring hardwood floors throughout is spacious and sunny with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Sleeps 6 comfortably.
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
Margate City
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Margate City
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Margate City
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.
Margate City
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Margate City
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
Margate City
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
Margate City
9609 Ventnor Ave
9609 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor 1 bedroom furnished condo! Great location! Beach and Boardwalk 2 blocks away. Coin op laundry. 1 car parking spot. Shopping near and transportation. A must see!
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
Margate City
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Margate City
202 N Harding Ave
202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Margate City
207 N Wilson Ave
207 North Wilson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT YEARLY RENTAL IN THE MARINA DISTRICT OF MARGATE!! Renovated & freshly painted second floor two bedroom, one full bath unit with large outdoor deck! Full sized kitchen and spacious open living room. Beautiful new full bath.
Margate City
105 N Madison
105 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Attached single family full summer rental located just a few blocks for the beach,. 3 bedroom 2bath room clean single family home. Washer and dryer all the amenities needed. Big yard. .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Longport rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Longport area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Longport from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Marlton, Vineland, and Moorestown-Lenola.
