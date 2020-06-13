Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
Morristown
19 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Morristown
15 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,161
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Morristown
2 Units Available
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
137 Morris St 1
137 Morris St, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Morristown Downtown - Property Id: 198845 Looking for Chic Apartment! Located in Downtown Morristown NJ, Short walk to NJ Transit, convenient commute 287/80/24. Spacious 1-Bed,1-Bath, w/d, new SS appliances, parking on property included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
6 ALTAMONT CT APT 25
6 Altamont Ct, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 ALTAMONT CT APT 25 in Morristown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
1 LYONS PL
1 Lyons Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated 2 BR Rental located in the heart of Morristown.Just few blocks from all the downtown has to offer . Walking distance to Whole Food Market. Enjoy easy access to NYC trains and major highways.Will not last .No Pets

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
38 CHESTNUT ST 3
38 Chestnut Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
"In-town" condo, in a tucked away in location on quiet street. Backs up to Fort Nonsense park. Light & airy with private deck. Renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
39 Pine Street
39 Pine Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
Walk 2 blocks to NYC Midtown Direct Train. Freshly painted and so charming in the heart of Morristown. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Additional room as office/computer room. Hardwood floors through-out. Charming built-ins for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
52 ELM ST
52 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Like new construction In the heart of Morristown Walking distance to Green and Mid town Direct train line Hardwood floors throughout In the unit dishwasher washer dryer Available May 1

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT ST 809
7 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
15 OLYPHANT PL
15 Olyphant Place, Morristown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Newly Renovated 4 Brm Apt. located close to downtown and train for easy commute. 2 levels of living space with 2 bedrooms, baths, LR on each level, HDWD, Granite Counter tops, W/D in-unit, Off street parking and more!

Median Rent in Morristown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Morristown is $1,790, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,133.
Studio
$1,612
1 Bed
$1,790
2 Beds
$2,133
3+ Beds
$2,750
City GuideMorristown
Welcome to Morristown, a quaint village life anyone would be eager to jump into. However, before you make the leap, have your self a quick read through this handy little apartment guide to get all the local living and renting info you will need.
Life in Morristown

Morristown has a little bit of everything. There are quaint country areas, rolling hills of quiet suburbia, lakeside settings, trendy downtown neighborhoods, as well as plenty of historical homes and buildings, all full of some of the most affordable rentals you can find in the area. And, with Manhattan just a 40-minute train ride away, you can enjoy all these affordable options with the convenience of a quick commute to The City That Never Sleeps. So, if you like the idea of a laid back village life combined with a quick skip to an endless nightlife, then Morristown is sure to please.

Rental rates range from $1,000 to $5,000, with all kinds of different housing options. There's lots of distinguished architecture around here, with historic homes, mansions, and apartments, a few historically-inspired apartment buildings, some custom country homes and classic colonials, as well as some more modern rental properties. In the $1,000 - $2,500 range, you can find some beautiful studio apartments for rent, as well as one-bedroom apartments and townhomes. It's rare, though not unheard of, to find a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,800. For the cheap apartments, look into older apartment buildings and old homes converted into duplexes and split-level apartments. These types of rentals are often leased by the owner, and therefore easier to find in local classifieds than online. Now, if you're prepared to spend over $2,000 a month, then there are some amazing luxuries to look for around here. You can get a trendy downtown studio, a four-bedroom colonial house, or a lavish two-bedroom luxury rental in the Vail Mansion.

Apartment-dwellers will be happy to know that many apartment communities are full of convenient and luxurious amenities. For instance, at Metropolitan at 40 Park, there's a rooftop terrace, a conference room, a gym, a clubhouse, and a game room. Many places come with on-site laundry facilities and fitness centers, as well as convenient public transportation. In-unit amenities to look for include a fireplace, an in-unit washer and dryer, and thermal-pane windows.

Those moving to Morristown with pets should be warned that the cost of their furry friends will really drive up the price of housing. Most places charge a non-refundable pet fee around $500 per pet, plus a monthly pet rent of about $50 per pet. There are also breed and weight restrictions to watch out for, so be sure to do your research and save up lots of extra money if you plan on bring along the dog or cat.

That's the gist of this big-little village life. Now you're ready to rent like a local Morristown renter. Mozel Tov!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Morristown?
In Morristown, the median rent is $1,612 for a studio, $1,790 for a 1-bedroom, $2,133 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,750 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Morristown, check out our monthly Morristown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Morristown?
Some of the colleges located in the Morristown area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Hudson County Community College, and New Jersey City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Morristown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morristown from include Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.

