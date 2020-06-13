/
/
pompton lakes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Pompton Lakes, NJ📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
1416 RIVEREDGE DR
1416 Riveredge Drive, Pompton Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Smartly Renovated Cape, ready for you to rent! New and updated eat in Kitchen, Bathrooms, paint and flooring! Drive in to 2 car driveway with attached carport with shed, and behind large deck overlooking large yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Pompton Lakes
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4950 sqft
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 colfax road
529 Colfax Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment newly renovated in Pvt house - Property Id: 292933 2 bedroom apartment ,newly renovated in private house next to pines lake.Serene,peaceful location with a nature park and lakes close by.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
Results within 5 miles of Pompton Lakes
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
7307 COVENTRY CT
7307 Coventry Court, Riverdale, NJ
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7307 COVENTRY CT in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1007 RINGWOOD AVE
1007 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Size Rooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Enclosed Porch, Plenty of Parking, Use of Washer & Dryer in Basement, Close to Shopping. Bus to New York City Port Authority with Several Stops on Ringwood Avenue.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2205 RAMAPO CT
2205 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3111 RAMAPO CT
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
967 HAMBURG TPKE
967 Hamburg Turnpike, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2/3 bedroom rental. 1 bedroom has no closet. Brand new kitchen. Full unfinished basement can be used as storage. Adjacent to this unit is 3 small rooms and 1/2 bath that can be rented for an additional fee.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
688 ROUTE 202
688 Rt 202 South, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Hurry,Don't Miss Out, Unique Opportunity ,available now, Gorgeous, Luxury Unit, all High End Features, located in the Heart of Towoco's New Town Square Village!!! You will be delighted by this Spacious Open Airy Floor Plan, featuring Custom Kitchen
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pompton Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Pompton Lakes area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pompton Lakes from include New York, Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, and Bayonne.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJHamburg, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJ