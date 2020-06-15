All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

89 WALNUT ST

89 Walnut Street · (201) 792-4300
Location

89 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07102
Newark Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house. This home has an oversized living room, 15x15 with bay window. Eat-in kitchen is 15x12 with great cabinet space and two separate floating wall breakfast bars. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Conveniently located close to Newark Penn Station/PATH, Prudential Center, shopping, dining, and easy access to Rts 21/78/22/1&9/95 and Newark Airport. Pets ok with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 WALNUT ST have any available units?
89 WALNUT ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 WALNUT ST have?
Some of 89 WALNUT ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 WALNUT ST currently offering any rent specials?
89 WALNUT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 WALNUT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 WALNUT ST is pet friendly.
Does 89 WALNUT ST offer parking?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not offer parking.
Does 89 WALNUT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 WALNUT ST have a pool?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not have a pool.
Does 89 WALNUT ST have accessible units?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 89 WALNUT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 WALNUT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 WALNUT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
