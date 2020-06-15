89 WALNUT ST

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house. This home has an oversized living room, 15x15 with bay window. Eat-in kitchen is 15x12 with great cabinet space and two separate floating wall breakfast bars. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Conveniently located close to Newark Penn Station/PATH, Prudential Center, shopping, dining, and easy access to Rts 21/78/22/1&9/95 and Newark Airport. Pets ok with approval.