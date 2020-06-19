All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 184 HOBSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
184 HOBSON ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:34 PM

184 HOBSON ST

184 Hobson Street · (908) 822-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

184 Hobson Street, Newark, NJ 07112
Weequahic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2nd Floor Spacious 3 BDRM apartment includes Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, New kitchen appliances & Walk in Pantry Pets Not Allowed, No smoking, No Laundry facilities, On street parking 1 Month Security, 1 Month Advance Rent, NTN Background check required, two (2) months pay stubs required, Renters Insurance required ROOM SIZES NOT TO SCALE Unit freshly painted throughout with Wood flooring in both Living & Dining Rooms with convenient Front & Rear staircase Conveniently located near public transportation and I-78. COVID-19 Form must be signed by all entering property & wear mask, gloves & booties Owner Occupied - Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 HOBSON ST have any available units?
184 HOBSON ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 184 HOBSON ST have?
Some of 184 HOBSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 HOBSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
184 HOBSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 HOBSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 HOBSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 184 HOBSON ST offer parking?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 184 HOBSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 HOBSON ST have a pool?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 184 HOBSON ST have accessible units?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 184 HOBSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 HOBSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 HOBSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 184 HOBSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity