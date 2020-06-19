184 HOBSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2nd Floor Spacious 3 BDRM apartment includes Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, New kitchen appliances & Walk in Pantry Pets Not Allowed, No smoking, No Laundry facilities, On street parking 1 Month Security, 1 Month Advance Rent, NTN Background check required, two (2) months pay stubs required, Renters Insurance required ROOM SIZES NOT TO SCALE Unit freshly painted throughout with Wood flooring in both Living & Dining Rooms with convenient Front & Rear staircase Conveniently located near public transportation and I-78. COVID-19 Form must be signed by all entering property & wear mask, gloves & booties Owner Occupied - Section 8 accepted