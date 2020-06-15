All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:36 PM

111 MULBERRY ST

111 Mulberry St · (973) 994-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ 07102
Newark Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3X · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Welcome to this large and unique apartment located right in the heart of downtown Newark. This unit is one of a few with its own private balcony, recently renovated kitchen and open floor plan. In unit washer/dryer and closets galore. Quiet elevator building offers 24 hour front desk/door security, concierge services, gym & lounge / party room. Unit can be rented with or without furniture. Off Street parking available for additional fee. Short walk to Newark Penn station, Prudential Center, NJPAC and 10 min drive to Newark Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 MULBERRY ST have any available units?
111 MULBERRY ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 MULBERRY ST have?
Some of 111 MULBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 MULBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
111 MULBERRY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 MULBERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 111 MULBERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 111 MULBERRY ST does offer parking.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 MULBERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 111 MULBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 111 MULBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 MULBERRY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 MULBERRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 MULBERRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
