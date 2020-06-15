111 MULBERRY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking

Welcome to this large and unique apartment located right in the heart of downtown Newark. This unit is one of a few with its own private balcony, recently renovated kitchen and open floor plan. In unit washer/dryer and closets galore. Quiet elevator building offers 24 hour front desk/door security, concierge services, gym & lounge / party room. Unit can be rented with or without furniture. Off Street parking available for additional fee. Short walk to Newark Penn station, Prudential Center, NJPAC and 10 min drive to Newark Airport.