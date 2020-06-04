11 BOSTON CT

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready town-home awaits! Located on one of the more secluded, quiet streets in the sought-after Society Hill community, this spacious home features an open-floor layout, a fireplace, 2 sizable bedrooms, an updated kitchen with modern appliances, washer/dryer units and an assigned parking space. Located in Newark's vibrant Downtown neighborhood, this delightful home is close to NYC commuter trains, universities, restaurants and charming shops, major highways, Newark Liberty International Airport, WholeFoods, Starbucks and Barnes & Nobles!