Newark, NJ
11 BOSTON CT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

11 BOSTON CT

11 Boston Ct · (973) 762-5400
Location

11 Boston Ct, Newark, NJ 07103
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready town-home awaits! Located on one of the more secluded, quiet streets in the sought-after Society Hill community, this spacious home features an open-floor layout, a fireplace, 2 sizable bedrooms, an updated kitchen with modern appliances, washer/dryer units and an assigned parking space. Located in Newark's vibrant Downtown neighborhood, this delightful home is close to NYC commuter trains, universities, restaurants and charming shops, major highways, Newark Liberty International Airport, WholeFoods, Starbucks and Barnes & Nobles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 BOSTON CT have any available units?
11 BOSTON CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 BOSTON CT have?
Some of 11 BOSTON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 BOSTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
11 BOSTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 BOSTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 11 BOSTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 11 BOSTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 11 BOSTON CT offers parking.
Does 11 BOSTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 BOSTON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 BOSTON CT have a pool?
No, 11 BOSTON CT does not have a pool.
Does 11 BOSTON CT have accessible units?
No, 11 BOSTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 BOSTON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 BOSTON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 BOSTON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 BOSTON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
