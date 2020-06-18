All apartments in Newark
100 Grove Ter
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:30 PM

100 Grove Ter

100 Pine Grove Terrace · (973) 625-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ 07106
Lower Vailsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2BR, 2BT, Granite countered finished State of Art Kitchen & Baths with warm and spacious open floor concept All stainless steel kitchen appliances, central air, forced heat & water. Also features a warm & open spacious layout, hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and an intercom with a camera and ADT. There is one garage parking spot and street parking available on what is a relatively quiet block. Building will provide CCTV security in areas surrounding, as well as most common areas. Conveniently located in the Newark close to Irvington, East Orange and South Orange. Its conveniently located close to a park, major roads and highways.Short walk to bus lines and minutes away from Newark Penn Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Grove Ter have any available units?
100 Grove Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Grove Ter have?
Some of 100 Grove Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Grove Ter currently offering any rent specials?
100 Grove Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Grove Ter pet-friendly?
No, 100 Grove Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 100 Grove Ter offer parking?
Yes, 100 Grove Ter does offer parking.
Does 100 Grove Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Grove Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Grove Ter have a pool?
No, 100 Grove Ter does not have a pool.
Does 100 Grove Ter have accessible units?
No, 100 Grove Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Grove Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Grove Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Grove Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Grove Ter has units with air conditioning.
