100 Grove Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2BR, 2BT, Granite countered finished State of Art Kitchen & Baths with warm and spacious open floor concept All stainless steel kitchen appliances, central air, forced heat & water. Also features a warm & open spacious layout, hardwood floors, full size washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and an intercom with a camera and ADT. There is one garage parking spot and street parking available on what is a relatively quiet block. Building will provide CCTV security in areas surrounding, as well as most common areas. Conveniently located in the Newark close to Irvington, East Orange and South Orange. Its conveniently located close to a park, major roads and highways.Short walk to bus lines and minutes away from Newark Penn Station