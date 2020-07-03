All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

85 CORBIN AVE

85 Corbin Ave · (201) 396-8447
Location

85 Corbin Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 3-bedroom/2.5-bath unit in a year-old 2-family home.  Short distance to Journal Square PATH, steps to NYC and local bus routes, next to a small park and municipal pool. With exciting neighborhood from café, fast food, bars and restaurants and street retails for shopping! Unit features:  High end and Highly Energy Efficiency Samsung appliances, from a 4-door flex refrigerator that has split-freezer "FlexZone" compartment with its own distinct temperature presets. The Gas range with  very fast boil to a low simmer on the dual-stacked burner. And has superior-air-venting-ducked hood (650 CFM) Exhaust Fan. Then the quiet dishwasher with Waterwall system which is designed for maximum water exposure to ensure dishes get cleaned and has hidden heat element to ensure better drying. Excellent finishing touches include soft close cabinets, recessing lighting, backsplash, quarts countertop, Panasonic Whisper Quiet Bath Room Fans and Reverse Osmosis water filtration. Lots of storage: double-door closets, walk in pantry and walk-in closets with pocket doors. Relax and enjoy the private terrace right next to the master bedroom or the Juliet balcony just off the living room or use the shared backyard. High ceiling with skylights to allow for an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the convenience of the 1 parking spot with fast charging station for electric Car and the IN-unit washer and dryer. The whole house has SPF Closed Cell Foam 3” Insulation with high R Value 6 and has high efficiency HVAC unit making this an Energy efficient home. Available for 7/15th or sooner move in. HALF Broker's fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 CORBIN AVE have any available units?
85 CORBIN AVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 CORBIN AVE have?
Some of 85 CORBIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 CORBIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
85 CORBIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 CORBIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 85 CORBIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 85 CORBIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 85 CORBIN AVE offers parking.
Does 85 CORBIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 CORBIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 CORBIN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 85 CORBIN AVE has a pool.
Does 85 CORBIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 85 CORBIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 85 CORBIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 CORBIN AVE has units with dishwashers.
