85 CORBIN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 3-bedroom/2.5-bath unit in a year-old 2-family home. Short distance to Journal Square PATH, steps to NYC and local bus routes, next to a small park and municipal pool. With exciting neighborhood from café, fast food, bars and restaurants and street retails for shopping! Unit features: High end and Highly Energy Efficiency Samsung appliances, from a 4-door flex refrigerator that has split-freezer "FlexZone" compartment with its own distinct temperature presets. The Gas range with very fast boil to a low simmer on the dual-stacked burner. And has superior-air-venting-ducked hood (650 CFM) Exhaust Fan. Then the quiet dishwasher with Waterwall system which is designed for maximum water exposure to ensure dishes get cleaned and has hidden heat element to ensure better drying. Excellent finishing touches include soft close cabinets, recessing lighting, backsplash, quarts countertop, Panasonic Whisper Quiet Bath Room Fans and Reverse Osmosis water filtration. Lots of storage: double-door closets, walk in pantry and walk-in closets with pocket doors. Relax and enjoy the private terrace right next to the master bedroom or the Juliet balcony just off the living room or use the shared backyard. High ceiling with skylights to allow for an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the convenience of the 1 parking spot with fast charging station for electric Car and the IN-unit washer and dryer. The whole house has SPF Closed Cell Foam 3” Insulation with high R Value 6 and has high efficiency HVAC unit making this an Energy efficient home. Available for 7/15th or sooner move in. HALF Broker's fee applies.