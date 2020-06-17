84 ESSEX ST

Amenities

Enjoy all that life in the heart of historic Paulus Hook has to offer in this splendidly renovated, luxurious two-bed, two-bath home. Featuring a large modern kitchen with beautiful Caesarstone quartz counter tops, hexagonal tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and huge center island open to expansive living/dining area. An entertainer’s delight! Spacious bedrooms with custom closets and master with en-suite bath. Two stunning contemporary bathrooms, master with over-sized frameless glass shower and guest with luxurious soaking tub. Beautiful wide-plank flooring and recessed lighting throughout, ample storage and in-unit LG washer/dryer complete this fabulous home. Ideally situated just steps to trendy shops, restaurants, night life, Morris Canal Park and PATH train or Ferry into Manhattan.