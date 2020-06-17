All apartments in Jersey City
84 ESSEX ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:46 PM

84 ESSEX ST

84 Essex Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

84 Essex Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy all that life in the heart of historic Paulus Hook has to offer in this splendidly renovated, luxurious two-bed, two-bath home. Featuring a large modern kitchen with beautiful Caesarstone quartz counter tops, hexagonal tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and huge center island open to expansive living/dining area. An entertainer’s delight! Spacious bedrooms with custom closets and master with en-suite bath. Two stunning contemporary bathrooms, master with over-sized frameless glass shower and guest with luxurious soaking tub. Beautiful wide-plank flooring and recessed lighting throughout, ample storage and in-unit LG washer/dryer complete this fabulous home. Ideally situated just steps to trendy shops, restaurants, night life, Morris Canal Park and PATH train or Ferry into Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 ESSEX ST have any available units?
84 ESSEX ST has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 ESSEX ST have?
Some of 84 ESSEX ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 ESSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
84 ESSEX ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 ESSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 84 ESSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 84 ESSEX ST offer parking?
No, 84 ESSEX ST does not offer parking.
Does 84 ESSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 ESSEX ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 ESSEX ST have a pool?
No, 84 ESSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 84 ESSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 84 ESSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 84 ESSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 ESSEX ST has units with dishwashers.
