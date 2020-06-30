78 Congress Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**



Featuring Laundry in the basement! Gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment for rent including Heat, Hot Water. Make this your perfect stay in a great location such as the Heights in Jersey City. Providing the stylish you need at a convenient price. Enjoy its equipped kitchen, oven, microwave, refrigerator, fridge, counter-top, hardwood floor throughout, spacious closets, large windows allow lots of daylight; fire extinguisher, nice kitchen cabinets, intercom, security. Unit 201 is on the 2nd FL. A 1.5 deposit is necessary; find parking 'on the streets'. Tenant pays electricity and gas; friendly small pets are welcome!



REQUIREMENTS:



Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)

Credit Score - 680 and higher

Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent

**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.



Taliah Karim

Broker/Agent

Text me: 551-247-4347



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/78-congress-st-jersey-city-nj-07307-usa-unit-201/dd4030ba-a967-453e-9442-d0f3237634b9



(RLNE5860610)