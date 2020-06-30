All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

78 Congress Street

78 Congress St · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 Congress St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**

Featuring Laundry in the basement! Gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment for rent including Heat, Hot Water. Make this your perfect stay in a great location such as the Heights in Jersey City. Providing the stylish you need at a convenient price. Enjoy its equipped kitchen, oven, microwave, refrigerator, fridge, counter-top, hardwood floor throughout, spacious closets, large windows allow lots of daylight; fire extinguisher, nice kitchen cabinets, intercom, security. Unit 201 is on the 2nd FL. A 1.5 deposit is necessary; find parking 'on the streets'. Tenant pays electricity and gas; friendly small pets are welcome!

REQUIREMENTS:

Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!

**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.

Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 551-247-4347

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/78-congress-st-jersey-city-nj-07307-usa-unit-201/dd4030ba-a967-453e-9442-d0f3237634b9

(RLNE5860610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Congress Street have any available units?
78 Congress Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Congress Street have?
Some of 78 Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Congress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Congress Street is pet friendly.
Does 78 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Congress Street offers parking.
Does 78 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 78 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
