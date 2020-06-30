78 Congress Street

Amenities
** OWNERS ARE STRICT ON CREDIT SO PLEASE INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW**
Featuring Laundry in the basement! Gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment for rent including Heat, Hot Water. Make this your perfect stay in a great location such as the Heights in Jersey City. Providing the stylish you need at a convenient price. Enjoy its equipped kitchen, oven, microwave, refrigerator, fridge, counter-top, hardwood floor throughout, spacious closets, large windows allow lots of daylight; fire extinguisher, nice kitchen cabinets, intercom, security. Unit 201 is on the 2nd FL. A 1.5 deposit is necessary; find parking 'on the streets'. Tenant pays electricity and gas; friendly small pets are welcome!
REQUIREMENTS:
Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!
**Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.
Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 551-247-4347
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/78-congress-st-jersey-city-nj-07307-usa-unit-201/dd4030ba-a967-453e-9442-d0f3237634b9
(RLNE5860610)