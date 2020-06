Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Heat and hot water included

*Brand new modern kitchen

*Brand new appliances

*Stainless steel appliances

*Modern bathroom

*Hardwood flooring

*Spacious and airy

*Tons of sunlight

*Closet space

*Near transportation

*Plenty of windows

*Tiles in bathroom



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Non-refundable Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*Mandatory 1yr Lease

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



