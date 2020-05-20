76 COURT HOUSE PL

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED!! Newly renovated apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from the Journal Square Port Authority Transportation Hub (PATH). The PATH station provides access to trains, buses and taxis that can take you to popular destinations like NYC, Hoboken and Newark Airport. The apartment is cozy, comfortable, suitable for a family or group of friends. A laundromat is located around the corner and will take care of all your wash and drying needs. Background check is necessary with application, 1.5 month security deposit required, tenant will pay PSEG (gas and electric) and water/sewer