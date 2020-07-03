75 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

LOCATION, CONVENIENCE, AND AMAZING describes this gorgeous one bedroom apartment. Its location will mindblow you, literally 5 minutes away from Holland Tunnel and JC Downtown. First upper hill exit on Palisade avenue. Property offers hardwood floors throughout the apartment, granite counter top kitchen, renovated full bathroom and one bedroom with direct access to large beautiful patio. Not many first floor unit condominium have access to a large patio like this property. Do not miss the opportunity to own this beautiful unit.