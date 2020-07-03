All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:31 AM

75 PALISADE AVE

75 Palisade Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
LOCATION, CONVENIENCE, AND AMAZING describes this gorgeous one bedroom apartment. Its location will mindblow you, literally 5 minutes away from Holland Tunnel and JC Downtown. First upper hill exit on Palisade avenue. Property offers hardwood floors throughout the apartment, granite counter top kitchen, renovated full bathroom and one bedroom with direct access to large beautiful patio. Not many first floor unit condominium have access to a large patio like this property. Do not miss the opportunity to own this beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
75 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 75 PALISADE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
75 PALISADE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 75 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 75 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 75 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 75 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 PALISADE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
