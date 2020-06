Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman parking garage

12-year old Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths in Droyers Point. washer & dryer in unit. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and tub. 2-car garage plus 2 additional parking spaces outside the garage. Available to occupy after July 16th. One-month broker's commission to be split between the landlord and the tenant. Each pays a half. Tenant occupied till 07/15/20.