All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 539 PALISADE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
539 PALISADE AVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:03 AM

539 PALISADE AVE

539 Palisade Avenue · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

539 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to 539 Palisade Ave, a collection 6 brand new apartments in the Jersey City Heights. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features 1,800 square foot of luxurious living space complete with a massive backyard. The first floor has two equal sized bedrooms at opposite ends and a large open concept floor plan in between. The kitchen has all brand-new stainless steel appliances, penny round backsplash, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar. The ground floor has one more bedroom and bathroom, plus a large recreation room; the possibilities here are endless! Key features at 539 Palisade include split system heating and cooling, in-unit washer dryer, door answering system & hardwood floors throughout. Located on prime Palisade Avenue, this building is footsteps away from the Congress street light rail station and Palisade park, not to mention the multitude of local shops, restaurants, cafes, parks and all the conveniences of a vibrant neighborhood. All this while still having easy access to the city via public transit or car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
539 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 539 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
539 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 539 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 539 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 539 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 539 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 539 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 539 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 539 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 539 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 539 PALISADE AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Southampton
20 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity