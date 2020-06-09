Amenities

Welcome to 539 Palisade Ave, a collection 6 brand new apartments in the Jersey City Heights. This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features 1,800 square foot of luxurious living space complete with a massive backyard. The first floor has two equal sized bedrooms at opposite ends and a large open concept floor plan in between. The kitchen has all brand-new stainless steel appliances, penny round backsplash, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar. The ground floor has one more bedroom and bathroom, plus a large recreation room; the possibilities here are endless! Key features at 539 Palisade include split system heating and cooling, in-unit washer dryer, door answering system & hardwood floors throughout. Located on prime Palisade Avenue, this building is footsteps away from the Congress street light rail station and Palisade park, not to mention the multitude of local shops, restaurants, cafes, parks and all the conveniences of a vibrant neighborhood. All this while still having easy access to the city via public transit or car.