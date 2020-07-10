53 MONITOR ST

Amenities

Historic Monitor Street's charming, sun drenched, 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office) spacious apartment that includes a eat-in kitchen, with a pantry, and lots of storage space. This unit is bursting with original Mid- Century charm, such as a gorgeous slate mantel, vintage ceiling medallion, amazing bay windows, and lovely original wood plank floors. Now that the warm weather is here, join your neighbors (with social distancing) in the tranquil , common area backyard for a fabulous bbq! Outside your door is an easy stroll to the spectacular Liberty State Park, NJ Transit Light Rail and 24hr New York City transportation, Citi-Bike, enjoy Communipaw's outdoor dining with delectable food at Harry's Daughter, delicious brunch at SAM A.M, Bergen Lafayette's finest coffee at The Grind Shop. This is a commuter's dream, welcome to your new home!