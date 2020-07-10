All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

53 MONITOR ST

53 Monitor Street · (201) 333-4443
Location

53 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Historic Monitor Street's charming, sun drenched, 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office) spacious apartment that includes a eat-in kitchen, with a pantry, and lots of storage space. This unit is bursting with original Mid- Century charm, such as a gorgeous slate mantel, vintage ceiling medallion, amazing bay windows, and lovely original wood plank floors. Now that the warm weather is here, join your neighbors (with social distancing) in the tranquil , common area backyard for a fabulous bbq! Outside your door is an easy stroll to the spectacular Liberty State Park, NJ Transit Light Rail and 24hr New York City transportation, Citi-Bike, enjoy Communipaw's outdoor dining with delectable food at Harry's Daughter, delicious brunch at SAM A.M, Bergen Lafayette's finest coffee at The Grind Shop. This is a commuter's dream, welcome to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 MONITOR ST have any available units?
53 MONITOR ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 53 MONITOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
53 MONITOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 MONITOR ST pet-friendly?
No, 53 MONITOR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 53 MONITOR ST offer parking?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not offer parking.
Does 53 MONITOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 MONITOR ST have a pool?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 53 MONITOR ST have accessible units?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 53 MONITOR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 MONITOR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 MONITOR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
